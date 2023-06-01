A young woman bought her first car, a white VW Polo, and could not contain her excitement

The hardworking lady went to pick up her brand-new wheels at the car dealership and drove it out with such pride

Netizens congratulated, celebrated and praised her for achieving such a major milestone in life

Woman shows off her brand new VW Polo. Images: @muntlebuuhle/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A hardworking lady proudly purchased a brand-new VW Polo for herself, a heartwarming testament of determination and perseverance.

Hardworking lady purchases brand new VW Polo

TikTok user @muntlebuuhle uploaded a video on social media showcasing her new whip. The purchase of the VW Polo represents more than just a car for her; it symbolises the outcome of her hard work and serves as a reminder of what can be accomplished through perseverance and dedication.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate her on her new ride.

People sent her messages of support and admiration for her achievement. Mzansi celebrated her success with her and flooded the comment section with good wishes:

@SCELO MAJOLA commented:

I wish m baby mama could win like you one day, lady. Congratulations girl.

@AGENT 47 said:

"Welcome to the VW crew."

@Dephbey1DaphneyNkuna commented:

"Congratulations, babe."

@katli said:

"Congratulations, darling. May the good lord bless and protect you with your new baby,"

@Luca_Muca commented:

"I just woke up to this; congrats."

@Babcie Mamthembu Nce said:

"Congratulations, my love."

@Johndoodah commented:

"Congratulations, my friend."

@njecksss said:

"Yes, many congratulations."

@Catherine commented:

"I can't wait for my turn. Congratulations, baby."

Pretty said:

"Congratulations are in order, babes."

@Lungi_Zwane commented:

"Congratulations, sisi; I also delivered my one today."

