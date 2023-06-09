A young woman has taken social media by storm for customising her Renault Kiger into all things pink

The lady dazzled and added extra features to her car with her favourite colour choice

Netizens flooded the comment section with their views on what they think about how her pimped-out wheels look

Woman's pink Renault Kiger trends for ultimate customisation. Images: @renopinksky/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Creativity knows no bounds in the world of automobile customisation, as this young lady is proving.

Young woman trends for pink Renault Kiger

TikTok user @renopinksky's bold choice to transform her Renault Kiger into a dazzling pink spectacle has set social media ablaze. The video of the eye-catching and bedazzled vehicle has become the talk of the town, captivating the hearts of car enthusiasts and trendsetters alike. The attention to detail is remarkable, with every inch of the car showcasing a meticulous touch. This Renault Kiger is a true embodiment of individuality and personal expression.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to a lady's pimped-out pink Renault Kiger

TikTok has been abuzz with admiration for this exceptional car customisation. The stunning visuals and artistic flair of this pink, bedazzled Renault Kiger have made it an internet sensation, inspiring others to think outside the box when personalising their vehicles.

People flocked to the comment section to express their views:

@ said:

"Yoh pinky pinky."

@Shaz commented:

"This is definitely something I would do."

@Xitshembisoneo said:

"How much was to repaint."

@Cebo_Majola commented:

"Where did you do it babes, I want."

@Nyiko Siweya said:

"Yoh your car is beautiful your car, can I ask where did you do the wrap I want to take mine too.

@Kealeboga Kamanga commented:

"No, I want this for my car."

@vw Sales and Marketing said:

"The best way to avoid your car being stolen."

@Nirasha commented:

"So cute! Life is too short to drive boring cars."

Source: Briefly News