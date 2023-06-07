In a heartwarming display of love and kindness, a teacher and classmates came together to surprise a schoolgirl on her birthday

The schoolgirl was overcome with emotions from the sweet gesture and had nothing but tears of joy

The touching gesture has garnered support and admiration from people across Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A teacher and her pupils surprised a schoolgirl on her birthday with snacks and a birthday cake. Images: @mosoksrachkay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In an extraordinary display of compassion and friendship, a dedicated teacher and a group of classmates came together to orchestrate a heartwarming surprise for a schoolgirl on her birthday.

Teacher and classmates heartwarming surprise for a schoolgirl on her birthday

TikTok user @mosoksrachkay, a teacher, posted a video of a birthday surprise for one of her pupils in her class. Together she and her students came to surprise the teenager on her birthday, leaving her overcome with emotions.

The girl's emotional response and the subsequent outpouring of support reflect the power of compassion and how a small gesture can have a lasting impact.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to teacher's heartwarming gesture for her pupil

The touching gesture has garnered an outpouring of support and admiration from people touched by the power of compassion and its impact on an individual's life.

Netizens had nothing but praise for the teacher's sweet gesture:

@Mogomotsi Mosupye said:

"You'll be surprised how many children never have their birthdays celebrated at home. Sweet man."

@Soul Financial Education commented:

No man. Can we not cry for one day. Happy birthday sweet girl. You deserve beautiful things."

@Baonele Nxumalo said:

"I understand the emotions some of us started taking our birthdays seriously because of friends."

@unamitlhole commented:

"Well done teacher. Happy birthday nana. God bless both of you. Teacher making them comfortable before teaching."

@Kauthar Jakoet said:

"Awwwwww. Happy Birthday. The little things do matter."

@Jesica commented:

"It's the thought that counts. I love this."

Mpumalanga teacher trends for making a move to teach in South Korea earn significantly more than SA educators

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that a teacher living in South Korea is trending after she posted a video of how well she sleeps at night with her new salary.

The young hun shared a funny video about the money she saves now vs the salary she earned in South Africa.

The post sparked a deep conversation on how underpaid teachers are in the country and how they are not valued.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News