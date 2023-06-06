Siblings put their party-planning hats on and threw a surprise party for their parents, who both turned 60 years old

The children meticulously planned every detail of the celebration, ensuring that it would be a memorable and joyous occasion for them

The heartwarming gesture not only brought tears of happiness to their parents' eyes but also captivated Mzansi, who eagerly cheered for their incredible reaction

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Children host a grand surprise 60th birthday party for their parents. Images:@mpho_n/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In an extraordinary display of love and appreciation, the children of a couple celebrating their 60th birthday came together to organise a surprise party that overwhelmed their parents with joy.

Children host unforgettable surprise 60th party for parents

From selecting a venue to curating a playlist of their parents' favourite songs, no effort was spared in creating a celebration filled with love and meaning. TikTok user @Mphomphozana uploaded the video on social media, which showcased her parent's arrival. They were greeted by a room filled with close family and friends, all eager to shower them with warm wishes and heartfelt expressions of love. The genuine surprise and overwhelming emotions on the parents' faces touched the hearts of everyone present.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts to cute 60th surprise party

The post capturing their reaction quickly became a viral sensation, with Mzansi expressing their love and admiration for the children's thoughtfulness and the parents' genuine happiness.

Netizens flooded the comments, praising the children for their incredible gesture and celebrating the power of family bonds:

@constancetha1 said:

"It was my dream to make this four my dad, but he passed away before I could find a job,"

@love_phoomla commented:

"Beautiful. Did you have a caterer? Can I have their details?"

@Surprise Magolego said:

"Congratulations to mom and dad."

@Letti Mojapelo commented:

"What an amazing surprise; blessed are they."

@siiweee said:

"This is so beautiful; having both parents is a blessing; never take it for granted."

TikTok of a tearful matric teacher reacting to students’ farewell surprise party softens Mzansi: “I’m crying”

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a video of a school teacher receiving the surprise of her life going viral on TikTok.

As the teacher is led into a classroom, her learners secretly waited to give her gifts.

The educator broke down into tears while her learners sang traditional songs to express their love for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News