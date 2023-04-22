There is no doubt that the Kilimanjaro dance trend has taken the nation by storm, with thousands participating in the challenge

However, when a video of children performing the dance at a birthday party was posted, it divided the internet

The video left some netizens in stitches, while others felt they needed to warn people against the trend

What started as a sweet video of a kid's birthday party has become highly divisive. Children at the party participating in the Kilimanjaro dance challenge set tongues wagging.

A video shared on TikTok by user @kayce905 had some people laughing and some frowning. Most internet users praised the kids' dance moves, while the minority expressed concern over the trend.

Video of Kilimanjaro dance at child's birthday party has people shaking their heads

This trend has generated considerable discussion and debate in online communities. There have been calls to stop the dance because it may attract evil spirits.

Some religious people on social media appear to view the challenge as sinful. Netizens have even speculated that participating in the dance can lead to possession. People expressly point out that dancers roll their eyes back into their heads as evidence.

Watch the video here:

Johannesburg kids doing Kilimanjaro dance concerns some netizens

Some viewers found the youngsters' actions cute and thought the video was fine. Others, though, had stronger views and warned parents against allowing their children to do this.

Briefly News compiled some comments:

@sammy_naidoo1 thought the scene was adorable:

"So cute."

@_fridge_05 was not impressed:

"This is not cute."

@mericoche was concerned:

"demonic song."

@hislordship34 didn't understand the hate the trend was getting:

"Please, can someone explain to me why they say this song is satanic? I want to get something right."

@ntwenhle353 warned it needs to stop:

"That's why when I register my child, I ask them, Do they pray? Do they read the word of God? If not, I can't. This is not good."

