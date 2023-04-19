Ugandan children appeared on Britain's Got Talent , and they blew people away by dancing their hearts out

The talented kids had TikTok users feeling proud as they incorporated various dance moves for an electrifying performance

One of their moves was South African, and their routine thoroughly impressed the judges and the audience

A performance group of kids from Uganda went viral on TikTok. People were thoroughly entertained by their African fusion dance.

One of the most epic moves the kids performed originated from South Africa. The viral video of the children had many people feeling proudly African.

Ugandan children's dancing impresses overseas audience

A video by @strictlyfanatic_doi_bgt from Britain's Got Talent shows Ugandan children dancing their hearts out on stage.

The kids got a golden buzzer, and people were delighted to spot the South African dance, gwara gwara.

People blown away by Ugandan kids dancing

Kids' dance videos are usually a hit on social media. People in the comments remarked on how talented the African kids were in the performance.

Yaah_Diqq commented:

"Golden Buzzers should be done during the performance. Gives it more vibe rather than at the end. This is awesome."

Amy commented:

"Broken my heart how happy they were just to be there."

carl commented:

"This is how golden buzzers should be done!! 10x better and the shock factor is much better."

Jones commented:

"Can we for one minute just acknowledge they got a golden buzzer and STILL continued to perform. Stars in my eyes."

