One little kid became a viral sensation by taking part in a viral TikToKk dance challenge and dominating

The cute child got millions of views after taking part in the Kilimanjaro dance that took the social media platform by storm

People could not stop raving about how the little girl steals the spotlight every time she takes part in the dance trend

South Africans were thoroughly amused by a kid who did the Kilimanjaro dance. In the video, the child is accompanied by an older guy.

A TikTok viral song 'Kilimanjaro' has this little girl doing the most hilarious dance to the banger. Image: @demarco_hm

People applauded the little girl's performance of the song Kilimanjaro. Many declared that the kid was one of the best at taking part in the dance challenge.

Child's 'Kilimanjaro' dance gets lots of attention

A video posted on TikTok by @demarco__hm shows a child doing the Kilimanjaro dance flawlessly. The kid did the challenge in other videos multiple times, and many people continued wanting to see her execution of the dance routine.

Watch the video below:

South Africans blown away by child dancing to amapiano banger

People love to see kids dancing, and many insisted that the little girl should appear in the Kilimanjaro music video. The hit song is by musician JazziQ and other hitmakers.

Mihle Kanyi commented:

"She said ‘the aim is not to sweat’. I love her."

bxby.gyal commented:

"The way she got ready for Kilimanjaro."

Karabo Mahome commented:

"The mouth ."

>Antanaj< commented:

"Sis was feeling it"

Irene ubah commented:

"It's always her face expression for me."

The MOJOYINADE commented:

"If I don’t see her in the official music video I will sue the musician."

Amanda Candace commented:

"She must be featured in the music video."

Source: Briefly News