A girl went through a breakup, and the final sign that it was over broke her heart, and she made a TikTok of it

The lady shared how she had to deal with a part of the breakup on the Eskom Se push application

Online users were also amazed by the video and joked about the lady's sadness which was relatable for those in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One woman told people how she was dealing with a breakup. The South African TikTokker had peeps cracking up about her experience moving on from a breakup.

A lady said she knew her relationship was over when she deleted his loadshedding schedule on her Eskom se Push app. Image: @jacilockwood

Source: UGC

South African netizens are relatable. People in the comments were cracking up over the lady's joke on the app.

South African girls breakup stage involving Eskom load shedding

A girl on TikTok @jacilockwood is going through a breakup and told people she deleted her boyfriend's loadshedding schedule.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The lady in the video was staring into space and thinking about it.

South Africans crack up over young girl's heartbreak

People flooded the comments expressing sympathy for the young lady. Many said they could relate to her sadness amid the loadshedding crisis.

Mbali commented:

"So this has really become a love language in SA."

Blommie230 li commented:

"Modern South African break-up things....jammer meisie."

...see more commented:

"This has no business being this funny."

menzimazibuko commented:

"Only in SA wow."

frida kahlmeltoe commented:

"Growth honey, growth "

Stacy Hart commented:

"This is Niche and I’m here for it.'

Ntandokazie63 commented:

"My south Africa."

Kendall Pritchard

"Girl me too!!"

kentyhendricca commented:

"Lol been through that.'

Sillygoofymoohd

"Askies."

Lara commented:

"Me when I removed their area from my weather app too."

White girl and black boy go viral after video of 'love story' has SA gushing

Briefly News previously reported that online users reacted to seeing an adorable love story between kids. People were thoroughly amused to see the cute story on TikTok.

The video went viral as people discussed how adorable the toddlers were. People's hearts were moved to see the children's wholesome time together.

The video went viral as people discussed how adorable the toddlers were. People's hearts were moved to see the children's wholesome time together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News