One pretty lady got attention on TikTok for showing off how strong her knees are by doing a TikTok dance challenge

The South African dancer took part in a dance challenge that requires a person to squat while dancing to the beat

Online peeps flooded the comments on the viral video of the stunning lady who blew people away with her talent

One stunning woman did a TikTok dance for people and got over 100 000 likes. The gorgeous girl took part in a challenge with people saying she has Megan Thee Stallion's knees.

A South African dancer did a TikTok challenge and showed off her strong knees as people compared her to Megan Thee Stallion. Image: TikTok/@theebuhle

People flooded the girl's comments on her impressive skill and joked as they compared her knee strength to realistic scenarios.

Woman's knees in TikTok challenge gets her attention

One woman, @theebuhle, posted a video of herself squatting and moving side to side to a viral sound. People could not stop raving about how well she kept her balance for the video.

Watch the dance clip below:

South African dancer has Mzansi dubbing her knee strength dance challenge winner

Many people said the young woman has knees as strong as Megan Thee Stallion, who is well known for dancing while squatting. Some joked that they wanted relationships as strong as her knees.

Awande dladla commented:

"How the heck can you do that?"

senzyndlovu87 commented:

"My knees would have let me crumble on that floor."

HZ commented:

"Man your knesss be holding it down better then other relationships."

Olorato Kgori commented:

"Challenge closed!"

Nqobile Bongoza commented:

"Megan knees innit."

mahorefelz commented:

"I want my relationship to be stronger just like your knees."

ur dad luvs me commented:

"Megan who? Aowa Buhle."

