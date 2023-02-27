A Wits student filmed another dancing at an event on their campus, and the white gent was dancing to Waga Bietjie , an amapiano hit

In the video, the song by Pabi Cooper blasts through the concert event and the man could not help but be swept away by the beat

The people were impressed by the video as it got 35 000 likes and hundreds of comments from people rating his moves

A young man attending Wits University got caught on camera dancing to Waga Bietjie. The hit song by Pabi Cooper had the guy feeling the beat.

A Wits student stopped to dance for a group of girls, and he was happy to put on a show. Image: @amahle.sana

Source: UGC

Online users let the man know what they thought of his dance routine. People joked after seeing the amapiano moves from the white guy.

South African woman loves seeing white guy's amapiano dance

A video shared by @amahle.sana shows one white guy showing off his amapiano moves. The young man wanted people to know he could bust a move when he heard the song by Pabi Cooper.

Watch the video below:

Wits student's dance moves inspire jokes over viral TikTok dance video

Many people thought the man looked like he'd been practising. South Africans love to dance, and many chose their favourite parts of the video. Most people pointed out that they loved the kick at the end.

Anthony Zulu commented;

"Washa Johan."

uhm.okayy2_

"Jacob obetha kick."

Carol commented:

"Those girls where like "ah! waqala ke!" Mina is the walk after a kick like nothing happened."

Rorisang Voezana commented:

"The “Thuso Phala” dance."

Mimi Thobile commented:

"He needs you as friends for groove. That other group will be for studies."

KILLER S25 commented:

"Certified South African."

Source: Briefly News