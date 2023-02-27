One pretty lady in Pretoria went viral on TikTok for doing the most to amapiano hit song by musicians DJ Maphorisa and Young Stunna

The TikTokker'ss dance routine after hearing her favourite song was a hit with netizens and fans of the amapiano song

People who saw the groovist at work were impressed as she hit the dance floor with an infectious passion

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One young woman was a viral hit as she showed people her dancing skills when she heard her favourite dance in the club. Bystanders were impressed with the gorgeous dancer as they hyped her up in the video.

A South African girl was partying in Pretoria to her favourite DJ Maphorisa song, which had her creating a viral TikTok video. Image:@queencesskganyagot

Source: UGC

The lady enjoyed the popular amapiano song and could not handle it when the DJ blasted it. The woman in the video did a high-energy dance that had many jaws dropping.

Amapiano song by Dj Maphorisa and Young Stunna has Mzansi woman touching dance floor with 2 hands

A South African girl on TikTok, @queencesskganya, got millions of views after a video of her dancing during a night out blew people away. In the video, the lady was dancing to a popular song. The amapiano lover made a popular move that needs strong knees.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

South Africans rate Pretoria dancer's moves to DJ Maphorisa hit

People did not hold back on what they thought about her dancing. Mzansi is passionate about dance, and many people raved with positive reviews for the girl.

Lee commented:

"I'm the friend with the whistle because I can't dance, but I can hype."

Natasha Mkhabela commented:

"I knew she was going to EAT when she threw her bag."

user4072914719739 commented:

"Ate and left no crumbs."

Reneilwe Phateng-mor commented:

"When she threw the bag?? I knew."

Mahle commented:

"In my mind, this is exactly how I dance."

"Mood for days": SA loves Bacardi dance by 2 baddies, and peeps mesmerised

Briefly News reported that Bacardi music is the latest genre to take South Africa by storm. Two women had Mzansi online users cheering them on.

The TikTokkers were showing peeps a new viral dance challenge. People in the comments were blown away by the women who took part.

People could not get over how @avateit and her friend dominated a new Bacardi dance challenge called the left and right challenge. In the TikTok video, the women dropped to the floor with their backs turned and spun around to face the camera while keeping up with the Bacardi beat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News