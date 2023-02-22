Two women took to social media to take part in the Bacardi dance craze by doing the left and right dance challenge

The dancers were dancing to a Barcadi song, and South Africans could not get enough of the sequence of moves they performed

Online users flooded the comments to let the girls know that they enjoyed the show they put on in the video, with over 400 000 views

Bacardi music is the latest genre to take over South Africa by storm. Two women had Mzansi online users cheering them on.

Two girls did a dance challenge to a Bacardi dance and caught people's attention on the internet. Image:@avateit

The TikTokkers were showing peeps a new viral dance challenge. People in the comments could not help but be blown away by the women who took part.

Dance to Bacardi jam by two women amazes Mzansi netizens

People could not get over how these two women, @avateit on TikTok and another lady, dominated a new Bacardi dance challenge called the left and right challenge. In the video, the women drop to the floor with their backs turned and then spun around to face the camera while keeping up with the Bacardi beat. Watch the dance by the ladies below:

South Africans compliment young ladies for nailing new Bacardi dance challenge

Many people were not shy to let the two girls know that they loved watching the dance. South Africans have a lit dance culture, and people sang the two women's praises for entertaining them.

Ice Taker commented:

"Nginithanda noy'2 [I love you both.]"

eunicebavukile commented:

"Yes mantombazane. [Yes girls.]"

@1sphelele_xulu commented:

"Washa.[Hot!]"

khanyow commented:

"Who else watched this more than five times."

Makhosazana Princess commented:

"The lady in black trousers."

Bokamohelo Kwele commented:

"The lady with all black."

senzomoramakamo

"Balck pants."

Latoya Logan Watson commented:

"What a nice way to start my weekend if only I could move like this."

Mr_Fox 1

"Mood for days."

