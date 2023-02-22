A gorgeous woman from Pretoria took part in the Bacardi dance challenge and completely nailed it

The lady was wearing a skimpy dress while showing off her fancy footwork, and that hooked a lot of viewers

The revealing moves were a smash hit on the social media platform and gathered over a million views

A woman from Pretoria participated in the viral Bacardi dance challenge. Image: @okeditse.ee

Source: TikTok

The trending Bacardi dance challenge has taken the internet by storm. Pretoria content creators have been displaying their unique dance style to the music genre pioneered in the capital city.

Woman posts viral Bacardi dance video

One woman @okeditse.ee jumped on the trend and showed off her fire Bacardi dance moves. Her TikTok video was a success, and her beauty and short dress were a bonus for viewers. The clip got over 1.3 million views and gathered thousands of like.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA TikTokkers react to the viral Pitori dance moves

People complimented the woman on her vibey rhythm and undeniable beauty. Some said they wished they could move like her and asked for dance lessons.

@tumishangnkosi said:

"I dance like this in my head. I also have a body like this in my dream and these braids."

@lisanashmlambo87 wrote:

"Am actually doing the same moves in my brain."

@galaletsangza stated:

"The Barcadi that went to a private school."

@mashamaite_ asked:

"Do you have to be born in Pitori to be able to do this?"

@makhelwane0 shared:

"How I wish my body could participate-only my brains can do this. Because my body has a brain of its own."

@_seveneightseven mentioned:

"The hip action is impeccable. Ke pitori joh."

@tumeenaarce posted:

"This was so enjoyable to watch."

@gifted0610 said:

"Send your location I'm coming for tutorials, please."

