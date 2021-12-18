Yaya Mayweather’s net worth, age, baby, parents, height, charges, profiles

What is Yaya Mayweather’s net worth? She is a celebrity kid born in affluent and fame. Her father is the legendary Floyd Mayweather. Often, she is known for posting her luxurious lifestyle and stacks of cash on her social media pages. As a result, many of her followers have been wondering how wealthy she is despite her being in her early 20s.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Floyd's daughter attend her father's 43rd Birthday Celebration at Sunset Eden on February 21, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cassidy Sparrow

Source: Getty Images

Some people are naturally born stars, and Yaya is no exception. Since her birth, she has been in the limelight. But, unlike some celebrity kids, she does not entirely ride on her father’s fame. Instead, she is trying to carve out a niche in the music industry. Read this article for more about her wealth, career, personal life, and more!

Yaya Mayweather’s profile summary

Birth name: Iyanna Mayweather

Iyanna Mayweather Nickname: Yaya Mayweather

Yaya Mayweather Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 20th May 2000

20th May 2000 Age: 21 years old (as of 2021)

21 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American Black

African-American Black Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 2”

5’ 2” Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 149

149 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Mother: Melissa Rene Brim

Melissa Rene Brim Half-siblings: Jirah, Zion, Koraun, Devion Cromwell

Jirah, Zion, Koraun, Devion Cromwell Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-boyfriend: NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy Children: Kentrell Jr.

Kentrell Jr. Profession: Singer, socialite

Singer, socialite Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million Yaya Mayweather's Instagram: @moneyyaya

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Yaya Mayweather’s bio

Yaya and her friend posing for a picture outside her father's private jet. Photo: @moneyyaya

Source: Instagram

Her real name is Iyanna Mayweather, and he was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The names of Yaya Mayweather's parents are Melissa Rene Brim and Floyd. Her family is one of the wealthiest in the USA.

Professionally, her father is a boxing promoter and retired boxing legend, while her mother is a well-known and respected entrepreneur – she is the owner of Rich Skinn.

Yaya is not the only child in her family. She was raised alongside four step-siblings: three from her father’s side and one from her mother’s side. The names of Yaya Mayweather’s siblings are Jirah, Zion, Koraun, and Devion Cromwell.

She graduated from high school at 15 years old. Also, she received her certificate diploma at the age of 18. However, despite sharing much about her on social media, she has never revealed the names of the schools she attended.

How old is Yaya Mayweather?

As of 2021, Yaya Mayweather's age is 21. According to Famous Birthdays, Yaya Mayweather was born on 20th May 2000.

Career progress

Iyana is an upcoming rapper. At the time of writing this article, she has released two songs. One of the songs is her solo project, Money Yaya, which was published on YouTube in 2018 and has since garnered over 2.2 million views.

Floyd's daughter is a rapper and brand ambassador of Fashion Nova. Photo: @moneyyaya

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, On My Own is a collaboration song with NBA YoungBoy. Unlike her first song, On My Own has less than 10k views on YouTube at the time of writing.

Currently, her account boasts over 1.4m followers. Due to her impressive following, a few brands have approached her for partnership and endorsement deals. For example, she has worked for Fashion Nova for a considerable time.

Additionally, she created her YouTube channel on 21st November 2020. She has not published any content on the channel, but it has over 14.8K subscribers.

What is Yaya Mayweather’s net worth?

Her net worth is reportedly estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is music. She has also worked with Fashion Nova as its brand ambassador. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her father has an estimated net worth of $450 million.

Who is Yaya Mayweather’s boyfriend?

She is currently not in any relationship. However, she was in a relationship with NBA YoungBoy. The two reportedly started seeing each other in 2019. Unfortunately, their relationship hit a dead-end in 2020.

Yaya Mayweather's baby

Melissa Rene Brim and Floyd with grandson, Kentrell Jr. Photo: @melissiarene

Source: Instagram

Floyd's daughter is a mother of one already. She gave birth to her firstborn son on 9th January 2021. His name is Kentrell Jr. So, who is Kentrell Jr.’s father? His father is NBA YoungBoy.

Interestingly, Yaya Mayweather's child is the 7th child of the rapper NBA YoungBoy. His current girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, is pregnant with his 8th child.

How tall is Yaya Mayweather?

Yaya Mayweather's height is 5 feet 2 inches, approximately 157 centimetres. She also reportedly weighs 149 pounds (52 kilograms).

Alleged assault incident

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter has recently hit the headlines for stabbing one of NBA YoungBoy’s baby mamas, named LaPattra Lashai Jacobs. According to The Sun, the incident occurred at the rapper’s home.

LaPattra and NBA YoungBoy were together in the house when Yaya arrived, and the altercation happened between them, leading to LaPattra’s severe injuries on the arms. She reportedly used two kitchen knives to stab her.

Several sources speculate that she faces up to 20 years in jail. However, the court is yet to officially communicate Yaya Mayweather's jail time.

Yaya Mayweather’s net worth may continue to grow steadily over the years. She ventured into the music scene in 2018, and she has already released two songs. Aside from music, she works with Fashion Nova, a fast-fashion retail company.

READ ALSO: Quando Rondo's net worth, age, real name, songs, quotes, height, profiles

Briefly.co.za, in a related post, shared the biography of Quando Rondo. He is one of the top modern American rappers right now.

Quando Rondo is known for his flow and rhythm, for which he has gained a considerable fan base over the years. As a result, his net worth has also vastly grown.

Source: Briefly.co.za