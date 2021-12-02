How old is Darren Barnet? All you need to know about the American actor
Indeed, looks can sometimes be deceiving. For a long time, many people have been fooled to believe Darren is a teenager. In 2019, the actor starred as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, a 19-year-old boy, in Never Have I Ever, and nobody knew his actual age. So, how old is Darren Barnet in real life?
Darren Barnet is a gifted American actor, producer, and writer. He is popularly known for appearing in several hit TV shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2020), Criminal Minds (2017), and This Is Us (2017). His bio has all the details you need to know about him.
Darren Barnet’s profile summary
- Birth name: Darren Barnet
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 27th April 1991
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, CA, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Height in feet: 5’10”
- Height in centimetres: 178
- Weight in pounds: 154
- Weight in kilograms: 70
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Honey brown
- Mother: Unknown
- Father: Charles D. Barnet, Jr
- Grandfather: Charlie
- Grandmother: Betty Thompson
- Siblings: Jennifer, Emily Breidy
- Relationship status: Dating
- Girlfriend: Mikaela Hoover
- Education: Dr Phillips High School, Berry College
- Profession: Actor, producer, writer
- Salary: $25,000 per episode (Never Have I Ever)
- Net worth: $100,000
- Darren Barnet’s Instagram: @darrenbarnet
Darren Barnet’s bio
The actor was born in Los Angeles, CA, USA. He was born into the family of Charles D. Barnet, Jr. Darren Barnet’s father is the son of Charlie Barnet, a veteran American jazz saxophonist, composer, and bandleader who passed away in September 1991.
On the other hand, his mother's name is unknown, but it is in the public domain that she was a teacher. He occasionally shares her pictures on his Instagram page. Also, he has two siblings, one older sister and one younger sister. Their names are Jennifer and Emily Breidy.
What is Darren Barnet's nationality?
Darren is an American national but has mixed ancestry. He has German and Cherokee ancestry from his father’s side. Also, he has Japanese and Swedish ancestry from his mum’s side.
How old is Darren Barnet?
At the time of writing, Darren Barnet's age is 30 years. Is Darren Barnet really 30? Yes, he was born on 27th April 1991.
Darren Barnet's educational background
For his high school studies, the actor attended Dr Phillips High School. Where did Darren Barnet go to college? He attained his BA degree in Arts from Berry College.
Career
Darren Barnet's is not a new name in the Hollywood scene. His dream started when he was five years old. Professionally, the actor has been in the show business industry since 2011. However, he made his major TV acting debut in 2017 when he starred as Young Jack in This Is Us.
The actor has since appeared in several other notable projects. Apart from acting, he is a writer known for Glass (2018). He also doubles up as a producer. At the moment, he is working on a film known as Apophenia. It is in the post-production stage.
Darren Barnet's movies and TV shows
Since 2011, he has starred in a total of 26 movies and TV shows. Some of the popular ones on the list include:
- Storage (2011) as Victor
- The Junkie (2015) as Nick
- Safe and Sound (2015) as Michael
- The Last Goodbye (2016) as Justin
- The C Trifecta (2016) as Kyle
- Home Coming Out (2016) as Brent
- Loosely Exactly Nicole (2016) as Kerwin
- This Is Us (2017) as Young Jack
- Criminal Minds (2017) as Zach Bower
- S.W.A.T. (2017) as Corby
- Simi Valley (2017) as Chase
- Mr Machine (2017) as Remi
- Turnt (2018) as Hot Seth
- Instakiller (2018) as Joey
- Glass (2018) as Danny
- Family Reunion (2019) as Floyd
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2020) as Wilfred 'Freddy' Malick
- American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules (2020) as Grant
- Innocent Goodbye (2020) as Jake
- Untitled Horror Movie (2021) as Max
- The Summit of the Gods (2021) as Fukamachi Makoto
- Never Have I Ever (2020-2021) as Paxton Hall-Yoshida
- Love Hard (2021) as Tag
Is Darren Barnet in Riverdale?
No. However, he auditioned for the role of Jughead Jones. Currently, the role is played by Cole Sprouse.
What is Darren Barnet's net worth?
The Never Have I Ever actor allegedly has a net worth of around $100,000. However, there is no official communication from him regarding this matter. Even so, his primary source of wealth is acting, TV/movie production, and writing.
How much does Darren Barnet make per episode?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, he is paid $25,000 per episode for his lead role in Never Have I Ever. In November 2021, Daren, Young, Lewison, Rodriguez, and Moorjani were negotiating higher pay. Their offer was $65,000 per episode.
Does Darren Barnet have a girlfriend?
Yes. The name of Darren Barnet's girlfriend is Mikaela Hoover. Like him, Mikaela Hoover is an American actress of Italian, Persian, and Iranian descent.
Darren Barnet and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan are always close, making some people speculate that they are dating in real life. However, that is not the case; they are only onscreen partners.
Darren Barnet’s height and weight
How tall is the American actor? He stands at 5 feet 10 inches, which is approximately 178 centimetres. Additionally, he weighs around 70 kilograms (154 pounds).
Darren Barnet's age has been an interest to millions lately. The actor is young, but his talent has already taken him places. Notably, he has been gracing the screens since 2011, and he does not seem to stop any sooner.
