Erin Andrews' net worth, age, spouse, children, salary, TV shows, profiles
Erin Andrews is not a new name in the world of journalism. She is among the most cherished American sports commentators, specializing in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA. Interestingly, she has been in the media industry for over two decades now. So, what is Erin Andrews’ net worth today?
How has Erin managed to remain relevant since 2000? First, she is a versatile broadcaster with a great vision. Over the years, Erin has worked for big media houses such as Fox, ESPN, and ABC. In the process, she has created a name for herself and made an impressive fortune for herself.
Erin Andrews' profile summary
- Birth name: Erin Jill Andrews
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 4th May 1978
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Lewiston, Maine, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California
- Nationality: American
- Height in feet: 5’10”
- Height in centimeters: 178
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Grey
- Mother: Paula
- Father: Stephen
- Siblings: Kendra
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Jarret Stoll
- Education: Bloomingdale High School, Florida, University of Florida
- Profession: Sports broadcaster, actress, TV personality
- Salary: $2 million
- Net worth: $30 million
- Erin Andrews’ Instagram: @erinandrews
- Facebook: @ErinAndrewsOfficial
- Twitter: @ErinAndrews
Erin Andrews’ biography
Erin Jill Andrews was born in Lewiston, Maine, United States. She comes from a prominent family. For instance, her father is an Emmy award-winning TV journalist. His name is Stephen Andrews. On the other hand, her mother, Paula, is a teacher.
She was raised alongside one younger sister named Kendra Andrews. Like her, Kendra is in the show biz scene; she is an actress known for Killer Contactor (2019), Blindspotting (2018), and Masters of Sex (2016).
Educational background
Erin attended Bloomingdale High School for her school studies. Later, she went to the University of Florida, graduating with a BA degree in telecommunications. Worthy to note is that Andrews was an athletic student. She was a Gators’ basketball dance team member.
How old is Erin Andrews?
At the time of writing, Erin Andrews' age is 43 years. She was born on 4th May 1978.
Career progression
Erin has enjoyed an illustrious journalism career since 2000. First, she started at Fox Sports Florida, working as a reporter. Then, in April 2004, she landed an opportunity at ESPN, working as a hockey reporter.
She quickly rose through the ranks due to her diligence. Between 2008 and 2010, she reported live coverage for both ESPN and ABC. During the same time, she competed in the 10th instalment of Dancing with Stars. She was also a correspondent on ABC’s chat show, Good Morning America.
Erin Andrews' TV shows
Andrews has appeared in several TV series as herself. Some of the popular ones include:
- Bless the Harts
- That's My Boy
- Extra with Billy Bush
- Cesar Millan HouseBroken
- Prop Culture
- Dancing with the Stars
- The Talk
- Access Hollywood
- Home & Family
- The $100,000 Pyramid
- Star Plates
- The Chew
- The Factor
- Rachael Ray
Erin Andrews' clothing line
Erin is also a business-minded personality. She has an apparel line named WEAR by Erin Andrews. It primarily deals in women outfits only. The clothing line has 114+ apparel for different NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA teams.
Her primary objective for starting the apparel line was to help women express their fandom based on their everyday style. One can shop them at NLF shops, NBA stores, and Fanatics.
Brand endorsements
The sports commentator has also worked with a few brands to promote their products. Some include Kraft Foods, Tubi, StubHub, CoverGirl, Fanatics, Orangetheory Fitness, and Reebok's ZigTech brand.
Erin Andrews' net worth and salary
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Erin has a net worth of $30 million in 2021. She has made this wealth from his sports commentator jobs, acting, and brand endorsements. Also, she owns an apparel line that deals in women outfits.
What is Erin Andrews' salary?
She allegedly earns an annual salary of $2 million as a sideline reporter for Fox NFL. However, she might be making more because she is yet to come public about the matter.
Who is Erin Andrews' husband?
The beauty is married to Jarret Stoll. The lovebirds have been together as a couple since 2017. How did they meet? Stoll met the beautiful sports commentator in a game in San Francisco. He made the first move, and Erin was impressed with her willingness and courage.
Does Erin Andrews have a child?
Many people are wondering who Erin Andrews' children are. Currently, she does not have a child. However, the couple is working hard to have one soon.
In August 2021, Erin Andrews' IVF news hit the headlines. She opened up about her fertilization journey. During the time of her reveal, she mentioned that she was on her seventh trial. She also said,
The entire treatment takes such a mental and emotional toll on your body. You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that's the crazy part. It's a ton of money, it's a ton of time, it's a ton of mental and physical anguish.
Erin Andrews' height and weight
She stands at 5’10” (178) tall. The Fox NFL reporter also weighs around 121 lbs., which is approximately 55 kg.
What did Terry Bradshaw say to Erin Andrews?
Recently, Bradshaw stirred up some fire during the Fox broadcast live interview. His exact words were,
You’re looking good. That was nice. I enjoyed that interview.
No doubt, Erin Andrews' net worth is due to hard work, versatility, and consistency. She is eye candy for many people because of what she does. Also, many upcoming journalists look up to her for inspiration.
