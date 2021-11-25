Josh Peck's career dates back to the '90s when he made his debut. Small but mighty, the actor was determined to make it, so he punched above his weight. Luckily for him, he scored and is among the best male actors in Hollywood. Here is a look at Josh Peck's net worth in 2021, plus his bio.

Josh Peck is a famous actor in Hollywood, best known for his role in Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show. Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Is Josh Peck rich? This is the question we will be answering in this read. So, join us as we decrypt Josh Peck's net worth in 2021.

Josh Peck's profile summary

Full name: Joshua Michael Peck

Joshua Michael Peck Date of birth: 10th November 1986

10th November 1986 Place of birth: New York City

New York City Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Josh Peck's age: 35 years in 2021

35 years in 2021 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jewish

Jewish Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Comedian

Actor, Voice Actor, Comedian Net worth: $9 million

$9 million Mother: Barbara

Barbara Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Paige O'Brien

Paige O'Brien Child: Max Milo Peck

Max Milo Peck Josh Peck's height: 6 ft. (1.83 m)

6 ft. (1.83 m) Hair color: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye color: Green

Green Podcast: Curious With Josh Peck

YouTube: Josh Peck

Josh Peck Instagram: shuapeck

Bio

Josh Peck was born in New York City and raised by his mother and grandmother. He never met his biological father. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How old is Josh Peck?

The actor was born on 10th November 1986 in New York City as Joshua Michael Peck. Unfortunately, he never met his biological father but was brought up by his mother, Barbara, and grandmother. He recently celebrated his 35th birthday.

Growing up, Michael loved playing ice hockey when he was not performing or studying. However, he has asthma and so he could not venture out frequently. As a result, he took an interest in old sitcoms, a habit he has maintained to date.

Despite being a workaholic, he still enjoys watching some sitcoms in his spare time. He also uses this time to hang out with friends and family, play the piano, and listen to music.

Who is Josh Peck's sister in real life?

Many people have been asking this question for the longest time and even suspect Miranda Cosgrove to be his sister. Yes, she is his little sister in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh. First, he was Drake's sister but soon became Josh's sister when their parents tied the knot.

In real life, Michael is yet to confirm if he has a sister. Most of Josh Peck's profiles hardly mention anything about his siblings.

Career

At 8, John Peck knew he wanted to do stand-up comedy so he joined Arts School. He performed at Caroline's Comedy Club where an agent spotted him. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Michael developed an interest in stand-up comedy when he was eight years old. So, his mother enrolled him at The Professional Performing Arts School. At 9, he began performing at Caroline's Comedy Club for the Audrey Hepburn Foundation.

It turns out an agent was watching, and he was impressed by what he saw. So, the agent offered Michael a role in Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show. He accepted the role and moved to Los Angeles for the job, where he filmed until the show went off the air in 2012.

He was in 2004 also cast for Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh as Josh Nichols. He appeared in the film Drake & Josh Go Hollywood two years later alongside his Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell. In 2007, the two appeared in the movie Drake & Josh: Really Big Shrimp.

The duo has also appeared in the 2008 movie Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh. Besides acting, Michael has also tested the waters in the directing industry. He made his directorial debut in an episode of Drake & Josh entitled Battle of Panthatar.

Is Josh Peck still acting?

Josh Peck is still acting and has starred in 2021 films like Doors and Turner and Hooch. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Indeed he is. He recently starred in the 2021 film Turner and Hooch. Throughout his career, the Nickelodeon star has starred in numerous films. Take a look at this list of Josh Peck's movies and TV shows:

The Wackness

2012 remake of 1980's Red Dawn

The Mindy Project

Grandfathered

Fuller House

ATM

Battle of the Year

Take the 10

Snow Day

Doors

Avengers: Endgame

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Snowpiercer

In addition to acting, Michael has also done some voice work for projects such as:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: Collision Course

Who is Josh Peck's wife?

Josh Peck’s wife is Paige O'Brien and they have a son together named Max Milo Peck. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He is married to his long-time girlfriend, Paige O'Brien. The two started dating in 2012, and in March 2016, the actor went on one knee to ask Paige to be his wife right under the Eiffel Tower. She agreed, and in June 2017, the two exchanged vows in a small ceremony held in Malibu, California.

Who are Josh Peck's children?

He only has one. He welcomed his first son Max Milo Peck in December 2018.

What happened with josh Peck and Oprah?

Michael is a die-hard fan of Oprah Winfrey. He, unfortunately, ploughed into Oprah's car back in 2007. Luckily or unluckily for him, he got her autograph, but in a restraining order.

The two later met in 2016 after the car ordeal, and Michael was over the moon. So it is safe to say there is no bad blood between the two.

What is Josh Peck's net worth?

Thanks to his hard work, Josh Peck’s net worth in 2021 stands at $9 million. Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

He has a decent net worth, thanks to his many investments, which include:

His speaking engagements. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael makes a figure between $30, 000 and $50, 000 from these.

Business ventures. According to Forbes, he endorses global brands like Citibank and McDonald's. In addition, he in 2017 collaborated with Microsoft in honor of the Special Olympics USA ski team.

YouTube. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he makes $1, 150 daily, roughly $420, 000 annually. As of this writing, his channel has 3.68 million followers.

From his podcast, Curious With Josh Peck . He has invited celebrity guests like Bob Saget and John Stamos.

. He has invited celebrity guests like Bob Saget and John Stamos. Acting and voice-over projects. The list of his works is endless.

Cumulatively, Josh Peck's net worth in 2021 is $9 million.

Michael is one of Hollywood's stars who has managed to stay relevant since his debut at thirteen. He has starred in numerous films, worked with global brands like McDonald's, and has a thriving YouTube channel that pays him well. Josh Peck's net worth in 2021 is $9 million.

