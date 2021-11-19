Trey Gowdy's net worth has been the talk of the town lately. He is widely known for his two years of investigation on Hillary Clinton during Obama's tenure on blunders that led to the Benghazi attacks. Knowing how much he takes home annually and what he has built for himself is essential with such buzz to his career.

Trey Gowdy was once an American politician, a former federal prosecutor, and solicitor but presently a television news personality. He served as a Representative for South Carolina 4th Congressional District for eight years. Read on to learn more about the American Television news personality.

Trey Gowdy's profile summary

Full name: Harold Watson Trey Gowdy III

Harold Watson Trey Gowdy III Nickname : Trey Gowdy

: Trey Gowdy Date of birth: 22nd of August, 1964

22nd of August, 1964 Age : 57 years old (as of 2021)

: 57 years old (as of 2021) Віrth plасе: Grееnvіllе, Ѕоuth Саrоlіnа, U.Ѕ.

Grееnvіllе, Ѕоuth Саrоlіnа, U.Ѕ. Nаtіоnаlіtу : Аmеrісаn

: Аmеrісаn Horoscope : Leo

: Leo Profession : News personality and author

: News personality and author Published book : Doesn't Hurt To Ask

: Parent : Novalene and Hal Gowdy

: Novalene and Hal Gowdy Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Terri

: Terri Children : Watson and Abigail

: Watson and Abigail Heights : 5 feet and 9 inches

: 5 feet and 9 inches Weight : 79 kilograms

: 79 kilograms Instagram handle: @tgowdysc

@tgowdysc Twitter handle: @TGowdySC

Early life and education

Trey, the son of Novalene and Hal Gowdy Jr, grew up in Spartanburg. However, the former Republican member of the US House of Representatives was born on the 22nd of August, 1964, in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. So, how old is Trey Gowdy? Trey Gowdy's age is 57 years. His birth sign is Leo.

Growing up, the former politician worked as a newspaper deliveryman and in the Spartanburg community market because he did not have a rich background. He went to Spartanburg High School, where he completed his education in 1982. Afterwards, the former federal prosecutor got admitted to Baylor University, where he bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.

However, he did not stop there. Instead, Trey Gowdy's education developed further as he joined South Carolina University, earning a Juris Doctor in law in 1989.

What nationality is Trey Gowdy?

The former federal prosecutor is American.

Career and net worth

His net worth is estimated at $500,000. This is not surprising considering his career portfolio. His net worth is made up of fortune he amassed through his political career, the yield from his bestselling book, his salary as a legal representation, and a news personality. However, Trey Gowdy's salary at Fox has not been disclosed.

Nevertheless, there is no fire without smoke. No one can successfully talk about Trey's net worth without talking about his career, which gave way to such fortune. So, how did it all start?

The former politician commenced his career as a clerk at the South Carolina Court of Appeal before joining Nelson for private practice. He clerked for state and federal judges before he eventually became a federal prosecutor in 1994.

Six years later, he became a solicitor and was elected in 2004 and 2008 consecutively without any opposing party. After two years, he was elected as a US House of Representatives member in South Carolina District 4, defeating his opponent by 70% votes.

He re-contested in 2012, 2014, and 2016, respectively, and was elected in all the elections. Trey Gowdy's party is the Republican Party. He retired from the post in 2019 because his skills will be of more use in the legal world than in politics.

Today, the former US House of Rep member works as a News contributor for Fox News and other media houses. Trey Gowdy's show on Fox has become prominent, and he also does legal representations occasionally.

Who is Trey Gowdy's family?

The TV news personality's parents are Novalene and Hal Gowdy Jr. He has three sisters: Laura, Caroline, and Elizabeth. Who is Trey Gowdy's wife? He is married to Terri, and they have children. Trey Gowdy's children are Abigail and Watson.

Terri is a former Miss Spartanburg and second runner up for Miss South Carolina. She appeared to have a promising modelling career ahead of her. But she chose a new career as a teacher. Presently, Terri Dillard is a first-grade teacher in the Spartanburg School District.

Is Trey Gowdy still married? Yes, he is. Trey Gowdy's wife's photos with her family are all over the media and show that their marriage is still intact.

Trey Gowdy's podcast

The former politician and federal prosecutor now does a podcast known as The Trey Gowdy Podcast. The podcast is aired on the FOX News Podcasts platform every week in a one of a kind style, as it features original commentaries and interviews people in the political terrain.

What happened to Trey Gowdy?

Trey Gowdy's car accident is the most recent news about him. A vehicular accident happened, and one of the victims was identified as Trey. However, the cause of the accident is not yet disclosed as the officials are yet to release a statement concerning it.

Trey Gowdy's net worth can not be anything short of a sight for sore eyes. But, with his past achievements and present feats, there is no doubt that his net worth will continue to increase.

