James Robison: age, children, wife, prayer request, LIFE Today episodes, worth

James Robison is a household name in the world of televangelism. He is a renowned American televangelist popularly known as the founder and president of Life Outreach International. Over the years, he has led many people to Christ, and he does not appear to be stopping anytime soon despite his age. So, what is his story?

Televangelist Robison is, no doubt, amongst the most prominent men of God in the world. Notably, he has been ministering for over five decades, starting his Christian journey at Southern Baptist Convention church. As a result, many people are always eager to learn more about his life due to his prominence.

James Robison’s biography

The reverend was born on 9th October 1943 in Pasadena, Texas, in the USA. The names of James Robison's parents are Joe Robison and Myra Wattinger. Unlike many, his birth was a result of rape. Yet, surprisingly, her mother gave birth to him at the age of 41 years.

Sadly, his relationship with his biological father was not the best. As a result, James was raised by H.D. Hale. He was a local pastor who agreed to take care of him after his mother put an ad in the Houston Newspaper seeking help to raise him.

He grew in a religious background under the care of Pastor Hale and his wife. Interestingly, he was born again at 11 years. He attended Pasadena High School for his high school studies. Later, he proceeded to Middle Tennessee State University to advance his studies.

How old is James Robison?

James Robison's age is 77 years. He celebrates his birthday on the 9th of October. He uses his years of life experience in his life altering sermons.

He has been in the Christian ministry for the better part of his life. Since he knew God, he has devoted his life to Him and to serve His people. Initially, he worshipped at Southern Baptist Convention church. Later, he joined the Charismatic movement.

He founded his ministry, LIFE Outreach International, which has reached many people worldwide. Besides converting souls, the church supports the poor and underprivileged people in society. Also, through his leadership, LIFE Outreach International has built clinics, orphanages and drilled freshwater wells for its people.

The Stream

Robinson is the owner of The Stream. Interestingly, The Stream by James Robison shares resourceful materials, ranging from breaking news, inspiration, analysis to entertainment.

LIFE Today TV show

Also, James and his wife co-host a religious TV show by the name of LIFE Today. Since 1992, LIFE Today with James Robison has aired for 14 seasons. The 14th season of LIFE Today has more than 90 episodes already.

Also, one can request prayers on his website. James Robison's prayer request page is simple and user friendly. Fill in your information and describe your request, and then press submit to complete the process.

How much is James Robison worth?

James Robison's net worth is a confusing topic for many. Several sources have different figures, making it challenging to know his exact worth. Even so, his net worth is allegedly estimated at $4 million.

Like many established religious leaders, he lives a decent and comfortable life. For instance, James Robison's house is attractive and worth admiring.

Marriage and parenting

The Life Outreach International founder is married to Betty Freeman. The couple tied the knot in 1963. How long have James and Betty Robison been married? The couple has been together for 58 years.

They have been living happily as a couple since their wedding. Similar to Robinson, Betty is religious and has been by his side in the ministry work. How old is James Robison's wife? At the time of writing, Betty is 76 years old. She celebrates her birthday on the 22nd of November.

Who are James Robison's children?

The religious couple is blessed with three daughters. Unfortunately, in December 2012, James Robison's daughter succumbed to throat cancer. The name of the deceased was Robin Robinson. The names of his other daughters are not known.

James Robison is, indeed, one of the greatest religious leaders in the world. Despite his age, he continues to preach the gospel of God through his ministry, LIFE Outreach International. Overall, he is an inspiration to many worldwide.

