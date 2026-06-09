A behind-the-scenes documentary has exposed a tense half-time dressing room exchange involving Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou during a key league fixture in 2026

The footage shows the coach demanding higher intensity and sharper decision-making from his players despite the team holding a comfortable lead at the break

Midfielder Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi was at the centre of the confrontation as the technical team pushed for greater discipline and control in midfield

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has come under the spotlight after footage from the club’s documentary We Fight Until the End showed a fiery half-time confrontation directed at midfielder Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi during a league clash against Marumo Gallants in February 2026.

Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou posing with the Betway Premiership title. Image:@orlandopirates

Source: Instagram

Ouaddou’s half-time anger over Orlando Pirates performance

Despite Pirates going into the break 2-0 up at Orlando Stadium, Ouaddou was far from satisfied with what he saw on the pitch. The Moroccan tactician is seen raising his voice in the dressing room, insisting the team had lost control in midfield and were not playing with enough urgency.

His frustration was particularly aimed at Maswanganyi, who he felt was slowing the game down instead of moving the ball quicker as instructed.

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In the footage, Ouaddou can be heard challenging the players’ mentality, insisting that a lead does not equal control and warning that the performance levels were not good enough for a team chasing silverware.

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi was at the end of a fuming Abdeslam Ouaddou during a fiery half time exchange. Image:@titomaswanganyi

Source: Facebook

Tito Maswanganyi singled out in the dressing room exchange

The most tense moment came when Ouaddou directly called out Maswanganyi, demanding accountability in front of the squad. The coach urged the midfielder to speak up if there was any issue, insisting on direct communication rather than perceived hesitation on the pitch.

The exchange escalated to the point where senior players stepped in to calm the situation, while Maswanganyi appeared visibly unsettled but responded quietly.

"Guys, we have to be serious, please, just two minutes," Ouaddou told the players as they entered the dressing room.

"I believe we are all here for the same purpose. You, me, the entire staff, we are on the same ship. We all want to win."

The coach then made it clear that he felt some players were not fully committed to the team's objectives.

"But I don't think some of the players here are aware of what we want to achieve. If you are here to joke, I am not here to joke. Guys, 2-0, we don't deserve it because we are playing sh*t."

The situation escalated when Ouaddou turned his attention directly to Maswanganyi.

"What happened to Tito? Do you have a problem? Come here. Speak. Speak if you have a problem. Please. Come in front of everyone and speak."

Watch the clip below.

Despite the confrontation, the message in the dressing room was clear: Ouaddou was pushing for discipline, intensity and control, even with the scoreboard in Pirates’ favour.

The approach appeared to work. Pirates returned for the second half and closed out a convincing 3-0 win, a result that formed part of their march toward a historic league title, their first in 14 years. The Moroccan made headlines shortly after leading the Buccaneers to their PSL title when he sounded unsure of his future at Mayfair.

Ouaddou calls out Pirates 'boo boys'

Briefly News also reported that Abdeslam Ouaddou addressed Orlando Pirates fans who were booing the team against TS Galaxy in the league.

The former Marumo Gallants manager stressed that his players are fully committed every time they step onto the pitch.

Source: Briefly News