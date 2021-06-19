Carol Tshabalala: age, husband, career, education, salary, worth

Carol Tshabalala is a celebrated South African sports broadcaster, producer and voice over artist. She works for SuperSport International and Premier League Productions (IMG productions). One of her most remarkable achievement was being the first African to host FIFA Ballon d’Or in Zurich. As a woman and black person, she has managed to beat all odds and emerge at the top of a male-dominated field.

Carol Tshabalala is a renowned South African sportscaster. Photo: @SimplyCarol8

Carol Tshabalala’s biography is an inspiration to all the little girls in Mzansi to know that there is no limit to what you can achieve. How well do you know the sportscaster? This article looks at her family, boyfriend in 2021, and career progress.

Carol Tshabalala's profile summary

Full name: Carol Tshabalala

Carol Tshabalala Nickname: First lady of sports/Simply Carol

First lady of sports/Simply Carol Date of birth: 11th August 1971

11th August 1971 Carol Tshabalala's age: 39 years in 2021

39 years in 2021 Place of birth: Pimville, Soweto

Pimville, Soweto Birth sign: Leo

Leo Nationality: South African

South African Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Solomon Manana (divorced in 2006)

Solomon Manana (divorced in 2006) Children : Joel and Solomon, adopted Mpho

: Joel and Solomon, adopted Mpho Education: Krugersdorp High School

Krugersdorp High School Profession: Sports broadcaster, producer, voice-over artist

Sports broadcaster, producer, voice-over artist Known for: First Africa to host FIFA Ballon d’Or in Zurich in 2010

First Africa to host FIFA Ballon d’Or in Zurich in 2010 Net worth: Approximately $1 million

Approximately $1 million Salary: Approximately $100,000

Approximately $100,000 Carol Tshabalala's Instagram: @simplycarol8

@simplycarol8 Carol Tshabalala's Twitter: @SimplyCarol8

@SimplyCarol8 LinkedIn: @Carol Tshabalala

Early life and education

The female sportscaster (second left) pictured with her three sons. Photo: @simplycarol8

How old is Carol Tshabalala? The celebrated female sports anchor was born on 11th August 1981 in Soweto, South Africa, and is 39 years old in 2021.

Is Carol Tshabalala related to Siphiwe Tshabalala? They only have the same surname but are not related in any way.

For Carol Tshabalala's education, she attended Krugersdorp High School and graduated in 2000.

Relationship

The sportscaster featured with Liverpool's forward Sadio Mane. Photo: @SimplyCarol8

The sports anchor’s first marriage was with Solomon Manana when she was only 19 years old. Carol Tshabalala and her husband’s union was not one of the best because he abused her.

She eventually sought divorce, and they went their separate ways in 2006 after six years of physical and emotional abuse. They share two sons, Joel (2002) and Solomon (2007), and she has their full custody. The broadcaster adopted her late sister’s son Joel and raises him as her own.

What is Carol Tshabalala’s boyfriend name? After the end of her first marriage, the broadcaster has been linked to several men. She had a short-lived relationship with rapper Sbu Motloung. The pair broke up in 2015 after rumours of Sbu’s cheating and the fact that the sports anchor was dating a younger person.

In 2020, the sportscaster was rumoured to be dating Sadio Mane, a prolific Senegalese football player who also plays for England’s Liverpool FC. Sadio Mane and Carol Tshabalala have been spotted together on several occasions, but neither has confirmed or denied the dating rumour.

Career as a sports anchor

The sportscaster made history as the first African to host Balloon d'Or in Zurich. Photo: @simplycarol8

The presenter kicked off her career at Kaya FM 95.9 as a sports news journalist from 2005 to 2007. She later joined the Radio 2000 family in 2008 as a drive-time sports show presenter and was there until 2013. Carol was also working for SABC as a sports broadcaster from 2000 to 2011.

Carol stayed at SABC Sports for ten years and then joined SuperSport International in 2011, where her career has been shining. In 2016, she spread her international wings when she joined UK’s Premier League Productions (IMG productions) as a live studio anchor.

Tshabalala has had remarkable achievements as a female sports broadcaster. In 2010, she had the privilege of hosting FIFA Ballon d’Or in Zurich and made history as the first individual from Africa to do so. As of 2021, no other African has hosted the global sporting event.

Carol Tshabalala's net worth

How much is Carol Tshabalala worth? According to Cityceleb, the sports broadcaster has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She is one of the highest-paid sports broadcasters in South Africa. Carol Tshabalala’s salary per month is about $100,000.

Carol Tshabalala's contact details

You can contact the South African sports anchor via her social media accounts.

Carol Tshabalala has been dubbed as a strong and hard-working woman for shining in an industry that was thought to be a man’s haven. More women are joining the sports world as commentators and broadcasters. South Africa now boasts of having top women of sports, including Julia Stuart, Mpho Letsholonyane, Thato Moeng Sibiya, Kass Naidoo, and Chulumanco Siphuncu.

