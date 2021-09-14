Sive Mabuya: age, child, real husband, parents, career, profiles

Sive Mabuya took Mzansi's celebrity world by storm when she started acting as Xolile Langa in eTV's Scandal in 2017. The actress had featured in SABC3's High Rollers as Angela-Jane Elison (AJ) the previous year. Her outstanding acting skills made people guess she is not new to acting.

The actress loves makeup. She looks great in every cosmetic appearance she chooses to wear. Photo: @sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

If you are one of the people who thought she was not an amateur actress when you first saw her on your screen, your instincts were right. Acting is one of her talents, and she has been doing it since she was young. The actress was only patiently waiting for her time to shine, and here it is. Who is Sive Mabuya dating?

Sive Mabuya's profile summary

Full name: Sivenathi Mabuya

Sivenathi Mabuya Date of birth: 26th April 1993

26th April 1993 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 28 years

28 years Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Career: Actress, television presenter, MC, brand ambassador, and model

Actress, television presenter, MC, brand ambassador, and model Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: African

African Languages: Zulu, Xhosa and English

Zulu, Xhosa and English Parents: Mr and Mrs Mabuya

Mr and Mrs Mabuya Siblings: 3

3 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Height: 5 feet 6 inches (168cm)

5 feet 6 inches (168cm) Net worth: $9 million

$9 million Instagram: sivemabuya

sivemabuya Facebook: Sive Mabuya

Sive Mabuya Twitter:

Sive Mabuya's biography

How old is Mabuya? Sive Mabuya’s age is 28 years. She grew up in East London, although she was born on 26th April 1993 in Cape Town. Sive Mabuya's parents are both native South Africans.

The Scandal actress keeps her love and family life away from the limelight. Photo: @sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

Fans wonder if Sive Mabuya’s siblings also fluently speak Zulu, Xhosa and English like her. The actress was an active drama club member at school and also performed in church skits. She graduated secondary school with Honors in Stage and Acting and also acquired a BFA Degree in Theatre.

The actress’ career life

She relocated to Johannesburg in 2013 to pursue her dream career. Winning the best mature actor in South Africa during the MAQa Movie competition took her to the next level. She got a role in the Phoenix Films Productions' Skorokoro film, which was directed by Darrell Roodt.

She has a lovely taste for fashion, from casual, casual-official, to official dressing styles. Photo: @sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

Xolile Langa of the Scandal soapie also acted in Ferguson Films Productions' Igazi series in early 2016. Therefore, Sive Mabuya's movies and TV shows so far include:

Lokshin Bioskop

The Ring

A Simba

The Lucky Special

Sober Companion

High Rollers

Scandal

Skorokoro

Igazi

Who is Sive Mabuya’s real husband?

Fans believe the gorgeous lady is married to one of Mzansi's finest actors and Scandal co-actor, Bongile Mantsai. Photo: @bongilemantsai

Source: Instagram

The public assumes Sive Mabuya's husband in real life is actor Bongile Mantsai. He is a familiar face to those who have watched Scandal, Sew The Winter To My Skin, The Wound, Knuckle City, and other local drama shows. The celebrities are yet to confirm or dismiss these rumours.

The actress has never posted any man on social media as her boyfriend or husband. Who is Sive Mabuya’s child? Fans believe she does not have children because they have not posted them on their social accounts.

Sive Mabuya’s social profiles

Sive Mabuya's Twitter page has 46.2 k followers, while 17,586 people follow her on Facebook as of September 2021. You can find the actress' breathtaking pictures on her IG. Sive Mabuya's Instagram page currently attracts 139k followers. Are you looking for new hairstyles? Please have a look at some of Sive Mabuya's hairstyles for inspiration:

1. Cornrows

She often wears protective hairstyles to protect her hair from chemicals, excess heat from the sun, dust, and other factors in the environment that ruin natural hair. Photo: @sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

Cornrows and braids will help your hair to grow. Wearing a hairstyle like hers often increases the hair's massiveness and texture. You will experience less hair loss when changing your hairstyle. Wash your hair and deep moisturize it before braiding. Also, moisturize and oil your scalp regularly.

2. Wigs

The actress rarely wears flamboyant and colourful wigs that can draw people's attention to herself or distract them. She loves long, black, and curly ones. Photo: @Sive Mabuya

Source: Facebook

The actress looks lovely in a long Brazilian wig. If you are done with cornrow hairstyles, you should try out a weave. Wigs give women versatile styling options. They come in various colours, lengths, textures, and styles.

3. Ponytail

The ponytail is balancing the angles of her face and lending it a beautiful oval shape. Photo: @sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

Wear a ponytail if you are planning to have a busy day. The hairstyle keeps her hair out of the eyes and makes it easier to focus on. Lactating mums, medical professionals, chefs, and more women find ponytails easy to maintain. You can reuse the hair addition.

Rinse the human hair extension on your ponytail with cold water only. Do not comb it unless it is dry. Never blow dry it because it is synthetic. Let the extension air dry and hand it somewhere to prevent the fibres from tangling.

4. Braided wigs

The actress occasionally matches her hairstyle with pretty and fashionable Ankara attires. Photo: @sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

Braided wigs can last for more than two years if you provide them with quality maintenance. Wash the weave in lukewarm water and shampoo. Washing braided wigs in steaming hot water makes them look old and feel roughened. Since they are synthetic, the hot water ruins the fibres and makes them fall out. Additionally, do not sleep in it since this can tangle the tips.

5. A natural Afro hairstyle and a headscarf

She has chunky black hair that many women would do anything to have. Photo: @sivemabuya

Source: Instagram

Understanding your hair type will enable you to achieve long hair like hers. More women of colour are embracing simple and natural hairstyles because they now know how to take care of their hair better than before.

6. Cornrows plus Afro-kinky crochet at the back

The celebrity is wearing her crotchets with pride. Photo: @Sive Mabuya

Source: Facebook

Crotchet braids became every woman's hairstyle sensation overnight. You can wear crotchets more than two times, and they will still look as good as new ones. She even has a cowrie hanging from the hair to adorn her forehead. It takes a shorter time to braid crockets than normal braids and cornrows.

Sive Mabuya is the true definition of brown skin beauty. A glimpse at her makes you understand the meaning of the phrase "black don't crack." The actress is also making notable progress in her career, and Mzansi wishes her the best in her endeavours.

READ ALSO: Bongile Mantsai bio: age, wife, family, D.O.B, movies, Instagram

Briefly.co.za also shared Bongile Mantsai's biography. He is the TV star fans assume might be dating Xolile Langa off the cameras. In the Scandal soapie, Bongile acts as Mthunzi, the villain who kills Xolile's father.

Xolile breaks up with the man who loves her to be with Mthunzi. She loves him so dearly that she is willing to overlook his manipulative and selfish character. These characters' recent wedding scene has attracted more viewers to the soapie.

Source: Briefly.co.za