Disney channel fashion: 30 ridiculous Disney channel outfits that stars wore

A look at Disney Channel fashion back in the 2000s reveals a ridiculous style trend. The style was mainly made of layered, sequined, cropped, and baggy clothes, including low rise jeans. Which Disney star had the worst fashion? Below are the 30 most ridiculous Disney Channel outfits that stars wore.

Disney channel fashion has evolved over the years. Photo: @Craig Sjodin

From where does Disney Channel get their clothes? They have a Disney Channel wardrobe stylist who chooses a unique style for each star. The style chosen is mainly influenced by the decade’s trend.

30 Ridiculous Disney channel outfits

Outfits worn by Disney Channel stars influence what fans wear. The growing interest in the characters' fashion has led to the creation of Disney Channel fashion games. These are Disney Channel games about fashion from the channel's various shows. One of the most popular games is the Disney Channel Fashion Studio.

Disney Channel's style has evolved over the years, and the 2000s are thought to have been the worst. Who was your favorite star in the 2000s? Popular shows included Hanna Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, That’s So Raven and Shake It Up. Here is a look at the top 30 worst Disney Channel outfits.

1. Hanna Montana’s shorts over tights

Hanna Montana influenced the style back in the 2000s. Photo: @Hikari Yokoyama

While fashion sense was lit in the 2000s, it will be ridiculous to wear it today. Tights are better worn alone as well as shorts.

2. Hanna Montana’s cropped bomber jacket

Hanna Montana (center) wearing a green bomber jacket. Photo: @Vivian Zink

Bomber jackets have never gone out of fashion, and from the look of it, they will be around for a long time. However, Montana’s choice of a green short-sleeved and cropped bomber looks a little weird.

3. Ashley from Ice Princess many layers

Skirt over jeans was a viral trend in the 2000s. Photo: @Frazer Harrison

While this was a lit 2000s style, it would be odd to wear it in the 2020s. Ashley had too much going on, a cropped denim over a white T-shirt and a sequined top inside. The fashion sense is made more chaotic by a gold sequined skirt over blue jeans.

4. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody cast odd outfit

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody cast. Photo: @the_suite_life23

The mixture of colors is odd and does not seem to match. The good thing is that the fashion never crossed over to the 2010s.

5. Rocky Blue from Shake It Up clashing colors

Zendaya also wore ridiculous outfits while on Disney Channel. Photo: @_tasiams (modified by author)

Today Zendaya has a great fashion sense, but this Disney outfit is off. The colors clash and the layering makes it worse.

6. Musso from Hanna Montana buggy outfit

Musso, as Oliver on Hanna Montana, used to wear weird outfits. Photo: @mitchelmusso (modified by author)

Everything that Musso is wearing here looks ridiculous. The double color and a diamond plaid over a sweater and not to mention the buggy trousers and unmatched shoes.

7. CeCe Jones from Shake It Up sequined top

CeCe Jones is a Disney star from Shake It Up. Photo: @Craig Sjodin

The outfit could have looked a lot better without the sequined top that layers the top. The hat does not match the outfit in this case.

8. Hanna Montana’s big belt

Big belts were trendy in the 2000s. Photo: @OCHannahMontana (modified by author)

Big belts were a thing in the 2000s, but it will look ridiculous wearing them now. Getting a fitting dress will look much better.

9. Raven from That’s So Raven dress over jeans

Raven wearing the 2000s dress over skirt trend. Photo: @thats_so_ravens_home

Back in 2004, this was an iconic combination of clothes. A dress or long top over jeans was the real deal for Disney Channel characters. It is now the 2020s, and stylists are questioning their fashion sense a decade ago.

10. Harper from Wizards of Waverly Place orange clothes

Harper (left) from Wizards of Waverly used to wear ridiculous designs. Photo: @Bruce Birmelin

Harper was an iconic entertainer during her time on Wizards of Waverly Place. However, her choice of outfits was questionable. On this day, she decided to wear a dress with oranges all over it.

11. Jackie from Wizards of Waverly Place American dress

Jackie from Wizards of Waverly Place wearing an American-themed dress. Photo: @Eric McCandless

Jackie’s patriotism to America was well portrayed in this dress. However, it looks so 1960s and gives her a mum look. It would have been better to get a fitting version.

12. Harper from Wizards of Waverly Place bee dress

Harper from Wizards of Waverly Place wearing a bee themed dress. Photo: @Eric McCandless

Harper’s choice of clothes on Wizards of Waverly Place never failed to raise eyebrows. In this episode, she decides to wear a bee-themed dress and accessories.

13. Hanna Montana’s sequined top

Hanna Montana wearing a sequined top. Photo: @Byron Cohen

Sequined garments used to be iconic but are not appealing in the 2020s.

14. Oliver from Hanna Montana wearing a stripy shirt

Oliver from Hanna Montana wearing a stripy shirt inside a collared polo. Photo: @Isabbelle

Did Oliver choose this outfit, or was it selected by a stylist? His choice of a stripy shirt inside a collared polo was a bad idea.

15. Alex from Wizards of Waverly Place striped top

Wizards of Waverly Place used to be a favorite among Disney Channel fans. Photo: @Bruce Birmelin

Alex’s striped top that qualifies to be a dress is not a cool style in the 2020s. Such outfits were worn by both males and females, but it looks weird wearing them today.

16. Harper from Wizards of Waverly Place strawberry dress

Harper from Wizards of Waverly Place was known to wear clothes with weird graphics. Photo: @Craig Sjodin

Harper’s dress is beautiful, but the strawberries all over it make it look hilarious. Choosing a lesser bold outfit would have been better.

17. Harper from Wizards of Waverly Place storybook dress

Harper (left) wearing a storybook themed dress. Photo: @Eric McCandless

During this episode of the Disney Channel show, Harper decided to wear a dress full of storybook graphics. You cannot wear this to a function without drawing attention.

18. Alex from Wizards of Waverly Place printed shorts over trousers

Wizards of Waverly Place stars. Photo: @Bruce Birmelin

An initial look at this picture reveals how ridiculous the two stars from Wizards of Waverly Place look. They are wearing the printed shorts over trousers.

19. Rocky Blue from Shake It Up floral skirt

Rocky Blue was an iconic Disney star. Photo: @Bob D'Amico

Rocky was wearing too much in this picture. A plain skirt would have done the trick. Furthermore, she has a denim jacket layered over a pink blouse which is also over a purple top.

20. Rocky Blue from Shake It Up cropped sleeveless jacket

Rocky Blue was fond of sleeveless cropped jackets. Photo: @Ron Tom

Disney stars from the 2000s were fond of wearing sleeveless cropped coats over long-sleeved blouses. The style has since gone out of fashion.

21. CeCe Jones from Shake It Up print pants

Sequined clothes were a 2000s fashion trend but look awful in the 2020s. Photo: @Bob D'Amico

CeCe’s outfit makes her a true 2000s icon with the decade’s style. A sleeveless top over a sequined top and greyish pants are not a cool trend in the 2020s.

22. CeCe and Rocky from Shake It Up staircase dresses

Rocky (right) and CeCe (left) were famous stars from Shake it Up. Photo: @Adam Larkey

Skirts or dresses with several steps made these Disney stars looks ridiculous. The big belt is also a big no.

23. Lilly from Hanna Montana mismatched colors

Lilly from Hanna Montana had some of the most ridiculous clothes. Photo: @nikipops1999

This is by far the worst outfit Disney Channel ever put together. What combination of clothes is Lilly even wearing?

24. Sonny on Sonny With a Chance socks with pumps

Demi Lavato played Sonny on Sonny With a Chance. Photo: @Bob D'Amico

Sonny’s outfit looks great. But why did she put on socks while wearing pumps? It makes the entire outfit a fashion disaster.

25. Sonny With a Chance cast outfits

Sony with a Chance cast. Photo: @Adam Rose

The wardrobe stylist for this cast is indeed 1960s oriented. Who wears socks that are longer than boots? T-shirt under a shirt is also an outdated style.

26. Madison from Cory in the House cropped sweater-top

2000s outfits are seen as a fashion disaster in the 2020s. Photo: @Gerardo Mora

Madison’s fashion in this picture looks ridiculous in the 2020s despite being trendy in the 2000s. Cropped sweater-tops and skirts with what seems like a staircase is no longer appealing.

27. Hanna Montana’s sequined belt

Montana wearing a sequined belt over her top. Photo: @Al Pereira

Why did Montana decide to wear a sequined belt over her sequined top? It looks ridiculous because the belt seems misplaced.

28. Oliver from Hanna Montana tie over T-shirt

Oliver from Hanna Montana performing on set. Photo: @Dean Hendler

Wearing a tie over a T-shirt is so outdated. Oliver makes the outfit more weird by wearing a sleeveless coat over his T-shirt.

29. CeCe and Ricky from Shake It Up

Cece and Ricky from Shake It Up used to wear some of the most ridiculous outfits. Photo: @Richard Harbaugh

The Shake It Up stars used to wear some of Disney’s most weird clothes. Cropped jackets, layered tops, and print pants make it appear like they had a weird wardrobe stylist.

30. Hanna Montana staircase skirt

Hanna Montana used to be a huge fan of sequined clothes and staircase dresses. Photo: @gallerymiley

The staircase skirt and cropped-sleeveless denim make Montana look hilarious. People in the 2000s saw no fault in it because their favorite Disney star was wearing it.

Disney Channel fashion has always been influential among viewers. However, the 2000s style trend never jumped to the 2010s because of how ridiculous it was. If you look at outfits from Disney Channel's Jessie fashion, there is a big contrast with previous shows.

