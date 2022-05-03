The Met Gala had fans on the edges of their seats as they were waiting anxiously to see their favourite stars on the carpet

Stars such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lala Anthony stepped out rocking extraordinary fits that left the world's jaws on the floor

Kylie Jenner, however, failed to live up to peeps' expectations after showing up in an Offwhite ruffled wedding gown and a baseball cap

The Kardashian sisters are known for eating their Met Gala looks. The reality TV stars have made a name for going all out with their fits, leaving no room for competition from other celebrities.

This year's Met Gala theme was Gilded Glamour, and the world was anxiously waiting to see what kind of look the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister would pull off.

Kylie Jenner has been dragged by social media users for her unflattering Met Gala look.

To everyone's dismay, the mother of two rocked an unflattering ruffled wedding gown that left fans shaking their heads, Mail Online reports. The Kardashians star added more confusion to the look with a baseball cap that she wore backwards and a veil that covered her face.

Social media has been buzzing with disappointed fans sharing different views on Kylie's look. Many said she could have done better and did not do justice to the theme. Other Twitter users even suggested that she should have stayed home.

@Antoinettecher_ wrote:

"The worst-dressed award for women goes to Kylie, for looking like a cheap bride heading to Vegas to get hitched."

@tashgsm added:

"Taking off my glasses for the night because after seeing kylie Jenner’s 2022 Met Gala look I’ve seen enough"

@kimnouh15225236 added:

"Whoever did her makeup and decided for her look needs to be fired she doesn’t even look confident nor comfortable."

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr President” gown at 2022 Met Gala

Briefly News previously reported that Kim Kardashian is the queen of Met Gala looks. The stunner always ensures that her looks for fashion's biggest night leave a lasting impression. This year, Kardashian had onlookers speechless when she showed up on the red carpet in Marylin Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' dress.

In line with this year's Glided Glamour theme, Kardashian opted for the dress that Monroe wore in 1962 at a fundraiser for US President J.F Kennedy and the Democratic National Committee.

According to Page Six, Kim arrived at the ball accompanied by her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The publication notes that the mother of four looked glamourous with freshly dyed blonde hair and the sheer figure-hugging dress, regarded as the world's most famous dress.

