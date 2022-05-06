Reality TV star and businesswoman Kris Jenner was caught on camera schmoozing South African billionaire Elon Musk during the recent Met Gala in the US

The video of Kim Kardashian's mom getting up close and personal with the new owner of Twitter is doing the rounds on social media

Some social media users shared that Kris was showing her sweet side while others said the businessman is the Kardashians' new target

Kim Kardashian's mom is a smooth operator. Kris Jenner was caught on camera getting close and personal with billionaire, Elon Musk.

Kris Jenner was caught on camera schmoozing Elon Musk at the Met Gala. Image: @krisjenner, @elonmusk/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The video of their interaction is doing the rounds on social media. Kris was walking with her bae, Corey Gamble, when she spotted the new owner of Twitter.

Elon was with his mom. The reality TV star walked up to him and asked to fix his bow tie while Corey entertained his mother, reports The South African. The video of their little chat has set tongues wagging on Twitter.

Some people praised Kris Jenner for being sweet to the businessman, some peeps shared that the billionaire is her next "target".

@ThisAJoke2You commented:

"These are power moves. She knows exactly what she’s doing. Taking complete control of the situation with a indefensible move."

@Ironman_E wrote:

"This kind of feels like Kris is belittling him based on her personality. At first it seemed adorable but the more you watch it, kinda seems like her way of asserting some sort of dominance. His bow tie was probably fine. Maybe it was actually slightly off because he was dancing."

@Savenez said:

"That is how you place a mini spy mic hehehe. @elonmusk watch out, they are after you and they will come with all the tricks in the book."

@ers1159 commented:

"Kris Jenner looking for a new husband? @elonmusk is quite a catch for any single lady and more age appropriate than Corey Gamble."

@alahnalyreal2 wrote:

"She found a new target."

@fulford_leanne added:

"I thought this was actually really cute. Some people think she’s belittling him, but I think she’s being sweet. Making sure he’s looking his best. Behind every great@man is a great women! So she’s making sure he’s looking his best!"

Beyoncé skips Met Gala again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Beyoncé again did not attend this year's Met Gala. The superstar was not among the Hollywood celebs who were part of the 'Gilded Glamour'-themed event.

It has been years since Queen B attended the prestigious ceremony. The US singer last attended the Met Gala in 2016, according to reports.

Elle reports that the Single Ladies hitmaker didn't disclose where she was during the event, but the Daily Mail published pics of Beyoncé and her rapper bae, Jay-Z, arriving in Miami on Monday, 2 May.

Source: Briefly News