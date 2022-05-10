While some folks look down on women who go through a divorce, South Africa's favourite #bossbabes are proof that the ladies can come out on top.

A-list celebs including Pearl Thusi, Enhle Mbali and Minnie Dlamini have all gone through very public breakups, often accompanied by the harsh scrutiny of overly opinionated tweeps.

But one #bossmove at a time, these incredible queens are thriving and have left their infamous exes far behind.

These fabulous queens don't need a man to be happy. Images: @liesllaurie/Instagram, @minniedlamini/Instagram, @enhlembali_/Instagram, @pearlthusi/Instagram

Pearl Thusi

Pearl keeps her relationships on the down-low these days but back in 2016, the Queen Sono actress flaunted her then beau, sports broadcaster Robert Marawa.

The hot new couple made their first public appearance arm-in-arm at the Durban July that same year, News24 reports. And while things seemed to be going well for the couple, rumours of their so-called "rocky relationship" soon came to the surface.

In August of 2017, Marawa confirmed their split on social media.

"I confirm the rumour & speculation that our relationship with Miss Pearl Thusi ended a few months ago. We continue to be good friends though," he wrote.

Since then, it's clear Thusi has been way more cautious about sharing her relationships. Instead, this superstar mama put her head down and put the work in to become one of Mzansi's most recognizable celebs.

She's gone on to do incredible work for major international companies including Netflix, The NBA and has even got praised for her acting skills by US rapper, Queen Latifah.

Liesl Laurie

Before she found true love in the arms of Musa Mthombeni, this former Miss South Africa dated Idols SA host, Proverb.

The couple's whirlwind three year romance seemed to be going the distance but came to an unexpected end in 2018. It especially came as a surprise to many social media fans who'd been routing for them.

And while the internet has often pinned the whole breakup on Liesl, her new hubby Musa is known for ferociously defending her honour as The Citizen reports:

"Some of y’all are being extra weird. Don’t be weird.," he said as he told off social media trolls.

So past the drama and the online hate, Liesl and her new sweetheart are definitely the winners in this situation.

Minnie Dlamini

Minnie Dlamini and ex-hubby, Quinton Jones stole our hearts on the set of their hit reality TV show Becoming Mrs Jones. It came as a shock to many fans when the couple announced their divorce after just 4 years of marriage.

Not going into too much detail, the former Live Amp presenter headed to her Instagram account to share a carefully worded statement, EWN reports.

The couple, who share a son together, say their relationship became especially strenuous during the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic:

And while many haters expected Minnie to shrink into a shell after the divorce, the single queen came back with a bang.

From a girls trip to Paris, to designing a new dream home, Minnie's been breaking the internet with her newfound energy for life.

Enhle Mbali

Actress Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee once ruled the streets as one of Mzansi's favourite #powercouples. The lovebirds got engaged back in 2010, holding their traditional wedding a year later and a white wedding in 2017.

Unfortunately, rumours of infidelity soon rocked their relationship with peeps implicating David Guetta's ex-wife, Cathy Lobé and DJ Black Coffee in some sketchy dealings, TimesLive reports.

However, Enhle quickly denied the claims.

"Cathy is the sweetest, sweetest ... I love her," she said during an Instagram Live.

While it remains unclear why the couple actually split, Enhle has accused Coffee of emotional abuse many times since their divorce was made public.

But the Subconsciously hitmaker has fervently denied all her allegations, calling them "misleading" and"truly regrettable."

Since the divorce, the mom of two has been focusing on her kids and thriving business ventures including the Enhle Cares Philanthropy Foundation.

From adventurous sky-diving trips to intimate nights next to the piano with her two musical boys, this queen has been focusing on what matters most- family.

These celebrity #bossbabes are not letting their break-ups hold them hostage. Their inspirational truimphs and ability to turn things around are defintley the encouragement all the single mama's in Mzansi needed. Thanks, Queens!

