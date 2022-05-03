Hollywood stars stepped out dressed to kill on the biggest night of the fashion calendar. Themed Gilded Glamour, the 2022 Met Gala saw stars stepping on the red carpet in designer ball gowns with lengthy trains, sparkly figure-hugging numbers and the gents were draped in tuxes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Although all celebrities came through with their best outfits, not everyone understood the assignment. Some went overboard while others failed to impress with their simple looks. Briefly News takes a look at some of the best dressed stars at the 2022 Met Gala.

Celebrities such as Ciara, Blake Lively and Cardi B made it to the 2022 Met Gala best-dressed list. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is the uncontested queen of Met Gala looks. Kim has been leading with her exceptional looks and this year was no difference. The Skims founder channeled Marilyn Monroe in her iconic 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' Jean Louis gown. Kardashian completed the look with freshly dyed blonde hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is proud of where she comes from. The Grammy Award winning super star turned heads in a Ralph Lauren number complete with a cape that had the New York City skyline. According to People, the Girl On Fire hitmaker said her look was inspired by New York City. She said:

"My inspiration is our city. New York City forever. We really just wanted to bring New York to the gala. I love it."

Blake Lively

Blake Lively knows how to show up and show off. The Green Lanten star left onlookers stunned when she magically transformed her elegant dress. Lively's show-stopping custom Versace grown was inspired by the Art Deco design and the details of some of New York's most famous landmarks, reports CNN.

Cardi B

WAP rapper Cardi B understood the assignment. The star oozed elegance as she stepped onto the red carpet in a golden Versace number. The mother of two showed off her perfect hour glass figure in the one of a kind gown that featured gold coins.

Ciara

The topic of the day for Ciara was legs. The Level Up singer leveled up in a stunning number that showed off her perfectly tonned legs. Per Mail Online, the singer wowed in the metallic zebra print dress by Michael Kors.

Elon Musk takes his mom Maye Musk to the Met Gala, shares plans for Twitter after multi billion purchase

Briefly News previously reported that the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, graced the Met Gala red carpet with his presence along with his beloved mother, Maye Musk, 74, as his plus one.

The successful entrepreneur, 50, wore a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie. Maye, 74, also kept her look elegant with an ankle-length burgundy velvet dress, sparkly strapped heels, long pearls and a regal gold clutch.

According to Mint, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit (Met Gala), the biggest night in fashion returned to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. From celebrities to financiers to fashion designers, all dressed to the nines to help raise funds for the museum’s Costume Institute.

Source: Briefly News