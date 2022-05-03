Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, attended one of the world's most glamorous events, the Met Gala, with his mother, Maye Musk

He wore a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie, and Maye wore an ankle-length burgundy velvet dress

The wealthy entrepreneur also shared his hopes for Twitter after his recent $44 billion purchase of the social media app

Elon Musk walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet with his mother, Maye Musk. Image: Gotham/GC Images, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Mint, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit (Met Gala), the biggest night in fashion returned to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. From celebrities to financiers to fashion designers, all dressed to the nines to help raise funds for the museum’s Costume Institute.

The Tesla CEO recently bought Twitter for $44 billion. He was quoted sharing his vision for the social media app during the Vogue Met Gala 2022 Livestream. Musk shared that he hoped to make Twitter as inclusive as possible in order to have the rest of the world on Twitter.

He hopes that more people will find the app interesting, entertaining, and funny, and that it makes their life better, People reported.

