Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, attended one of the world's most glamorous events, the Met Gala, with his mother, Maye Musk

Pop culture new site Pop Crave (@newypost) took to Twitter to report that Elon had actually been rejected by Sky Ferreira as his plus one to the event

Quick to refute the site’s claims, Maye said there was simply no truth to the rumours against her son

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye has shut down rumours and fake reports that her son was rejected by a supermodel to accompany him to the Met Gala.

This was after the Pop Crave (@newypost) took to Twitter post that Elon had been turned down by Sky Ferreira as his plus one at the "biggest night in fashion" event.

The world's richest man attended the Met Gala with his mother, Maye Musk. Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Gotham/GC, @newypost/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

The post was captioned:

“It girl, model, singer, songwriter, Sky Ferreira declines date with Elon Musk after being asked by his team at the 2022’s Met Gala.”

Maye, who was her son’s date on the night donned in a crimson velvet Dior dress with Chopard jewellery, clapped refuting these claims, saying:

“There was no team. I was with Elon. So, NO.”

It's clear momma bear doesn’t take lightly to the media talking ill of her billionaire son.

Responding to the post, netizens also shared their 2 cents on the fake news report:

@CzechArtGirl shared:

“To those saying it's fake or a joke, this will be picked up by other news agencies and recirculated. It's not funny. Elon has the weight of the world on his shoulders. This is not worth the time we are giving it. I will always defend, joke or not.”

@srini_bala responded:

“Unbelievable the way the media can spin stories!”

@SuzetteSunshine reacted:

“Elon needs a real woman who can look after him like a real woman, all these high upstairs women want him for what he has, they don't see Elon. Sorry but this is the truth.”

Elon Musk takes his mom Maye Musk to the Met Gala

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, graced the Met Gala red carpet with his presence along with his beloved mother, Maye Musk, 74, as his plus one.

The successful entrepreneur, 50, wore a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie. Maye, 74, also kept her look elegant with an ankle-length burgundy velvet dress, sparkly strapped heels, long pearls, and a regal gold clutch.

According to Mint, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit (Met Gala), the biggest night in fashion returned to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. From celebrities to financiers to fashion designers, all dressed to the nines to help raise funds for the museum’s Costume Institute

