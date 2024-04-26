Markus Jooste, Steinhoff's ex-CEO who recently committed suicide, left a will behind with his wife as the sole beneficiary

He left his wife a few cars, some policies worth over R1 million, artwork, a few firearms and some money

South Africans highly doubted that Jooste was dead and pointed out why they believed so, including not seeing his funeral in the media

JOHANNESBURG – Markus Jooste, who stole millions from Steinhoff, left his wife an inheritance that seems like a drop in the ocean compared to the money he made off with.

Markus Jooste's will and assets

According to IOL, Jooste named his wife Ingrid his sole heir. She received three firearms, two policies worth R1 million, a R1.6 million Old Mutual retirement annuity and R74,000. Jooste also left his wife a Mercedes-Benz SL600, a Lexus, two Land Rovers, an Isuzu bakkie, a Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen van. Jooste killed himself after the Financial Sector Conduct Authority fined him R475 million.

On the other hand, Jooste's lover, Berdine Odendaal, had millions in her name. The South African Reserve Bank seized over R60 million in assets and money registered under Odendaal's name. This includes over R42 million in cash from various banks and property in the Western Cape worth over R18 million.

South Africans think Jooste is still alive

Netizens on Facebook, though, doubted that Jooste was dead. The public recently slammed the media, accusing it of not providing sufficient coverage for Jooste's death.

Mariette Groenewald said:

"This man is as dead as I am dead."

JJ Mayinga said:

"I am not convinced. Brother is in Australia."

Jay Venter said:

"I can't recall seeing anything about his funeral. Was it private? Or did I miss it?"

Wongalethu Ka Mhlakaza said:

"A will from someone who's living large in the Bahamas."

Simphiwe Sphinx said:

"He's not dead."

Steinhoff's former legal head granted R150K bail

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Stephanus Grobler, Steinhoff's former legal head, was given R150,000 bail.

He appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court after being arrested for multiple fraud charges and racketeering.

