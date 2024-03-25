Stephanus Grobler, Steinhoff's former legal head, spent the weekend of 24 March behind bars

This was after he was arrested on 22 March in Pretoria and was given R150,000 bail

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court also imposed strict bail conditions on him

BROOKLYN, PRETORIA – Steinhoff's former legal head, Stephanus Grobler, was released on R150,000 bail on Monday, 25 March, after he spent the previous weekend behind bars. He was arrested on 22 March on various charges.

Grobler granted R150,000 bail

According to IOL, Grobler was released by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after appearing last Friday, 22 March. He was charged with multiple fraud charges, a pattern of racketeering activities and contravening the Financial Markets Act for his part in the Steinhoff saga.

What bail conditions are imposed on Grobler?

Grobler has been instructed to report to the Brooklyn Police Station twice weekly. He was also ordered to hand over his passports but was prevented from applying for a new one. He was also instructed to hand over his two firearms and not leave Gauteng without informing the investigating officer attached to his case.

South Africans not happy

Netizens commenting on @insightfactor's tweet were displeased with the amount of money he was charged after he was granted bail.

Trevor Miltonhof said:

“Matshela Koko was given R300,000 bail. This crook Stephanus is accused of at least 100% more than what Matshela Koko was in corruption but gets 50% less bail.”

Clips asked:

“Where is the CFO, Ben la Grange?”

Monna wa Motswana said:

“I overheard him talking about hanging himself.”

Msu Kan asked:

“Why? So he can also go and “commit suicide”?”

