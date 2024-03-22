The nephew of the late businessman Gavin Watson, Jared Watson, was allegedly seen departing from Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's house

This occurred hours after Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over at the Pretoria Central Police Station

South Africans slammed the media for not camping outside of Markus Jooste's house instead

South Africans are angry with Mzansi media for camping outside Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's home. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Grace Cary

GAUTENG – Jared Watson, the nephew of deceased Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, was allegedly seen driving outside the home of Parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. This was hours after Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the police on 22 March.

Jared Watson, seen outside Mapisa-Nqakula's house

@ewnreporter, posted the news on its X account. The publication noted a few cars parked inside and outside Mapisa-Nqakula's house on the day she handed herself to the police.

Mapisa-Nqakula was recently accused of receiving R2.3 million in bribes between 2016 and 2019 as the minister of defence. She faced much public backlash, resulting in Parliament investigating the allegations after a case was opened against her. View the tweet here:

South Africans mock Mzansi media

Netizens accused Mzansi media of focusing on Mapisa-Nqakula and not on camping outside the house of Markus Jooste, who committed suicide recently.

Sebitlo asked:

“Any vehicles departing from the disgraced multibillion thief Marko Jooste’s house?”

Tshepho said:

“The media is distracting the nation from something big with this speaker and Watson’s acts.”

Hawulembiba said:

“This is why we are sceptical about the Steinhoff death. No photo or a car full of journalists were parked outside his house. We are just supposed to take their word for it.”

Tshidi asked:

“What have you spotted outside Jooste’s residence?”

Radical said:

“You failed to stand outside that Jooste fraudster’s house and give us pictures.”

Martin Lungsta said:

“Go camp at Jooste’s house.”

