The Economic Freedom Fighters' Commander-in-Chief, Julius Malema, caused an uproar on social media

This was after Malema encouraged South Africans to make more babies, which would be taken care of by the state

Many called his statements reckless and irresponsible and were dismayed that others could believe him

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans were stunned when Malema told people to make more babies. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE – The Economic Freedom Fighters'' CiC, Julius Malema, encouraged South Africans to make a lot of babies as the state would support them. He said that the EFF, if voted into power, would increase children's grants to ensure that this happens.

Malema encourages South Africans to multiply

A video of Malema speaking during a provincial manifesto launch in East London on 21 March went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Posted by @MDNnewss, Malema is heard announcing that the EFF would double the child grant from R510 to R1020.

“Make children, and we will pay for them. Please don’t be lazy. Make babies. When we leave here, please be busy. I don’t care whether you’re poor or not, make children. We must multiply ourselves and leave our legacy through our children. I was born into a poor family. Being born in a poor family does not mean you will die poor.”

Watch the video here:

South Africans dismayed by Malema's' speech

Netizens were shaken by the call Malema made to South Africans.

Amo Botake said:

“The sad part is that most people are going to believe these lies.”

Dingiswayo KaNyambose said:

“Very irresponsible statement.”

Raisibe said:

“I just wonder why Julius Malema always messes up good things. Fighters worked hard to mobilise people to come and listen to him, and he thanked them by saying something stupid to decampaign the EFF.”

Ntokozo said:

“After 29 May, Julius must step aside once.”

Proud SA Citizen said:

“My heart drops these politicians are making every time grant promises.”

Julius Malema invites Ghanaians to study and work in SA

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Malema called on Ghanaians to study and work in South Africa.

Malema gave a talk at the Arise Ghana dialogue recently hosted in Accra, Ghana.

He encouraged Ghanaian citizens to consider exploring South Africa and migrating there for work and studies.

Source: Briefly News