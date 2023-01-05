SASSA children's grant application and payout: Which documents are needed?

If you or someone you know has children and is struggling to make ends meet, you should consider getting a child grant to help alleviate any financial strain. SASSA children's grant is the country's official government grant system and can give you monthly funds. You need to know everything about the process, including documents and the payout system.

Your child support grant can go a long way, helping you ensure your children get their basic needs met without stressing about how you will put food on the table. As of December 2021, over 18 million people in South Africa are currently using child grants, showing a dire need for them.

So, how does the money get paid? Recipients can draw their funds from selected shops, including Checkers, Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite and USave merchants through a SASSA card, CashSend or direct deposit into their bank accounts.

SASSA child grant application requirements

The SASSA child grant application process is simple if you meet the standards set. There are specific requirements you need to meet before you can apply, which include the following:

For the parent/guardian:

Be the child's primary caregiver (such as a parent, grandparent, or child over 16 under guardianship.

Provide proof you are the child's guardian through an affidavit from a police official, social worker report, or the child's headmaster of the school they attend.

Have South African citizenship or permanent residency.

Earn no more than R52 800 annually if you are a single parent and no more than R105 600 annually if you are married and are in a two-income household.

For the child:

Be under the age of 18 years old.

Currently not cared for in a state institution.

Currently living with the primary caregiver that does not get paid to look after said child.

Can I apply for the SASSA child grant online?

It is as simple as possible if you are wondering how to apply for a child grant online. First, log into the SASSA website, and select the child grant section. This tab gives you all the necessary information and a link to a PDF explaining further, but the PDF is in Sepedi.

To apply, create an account on the website. Once that is done, click here to enter the portal. You can log in or watch their guidance video for further assistance. SASSA top-up grant application online can also be made through these steps.

How much is the SASSA child grant in 2022?

So, how much does SASSA pay monthly for child grants? Guardians can expect to receive R480 plus an additional R240 per child monthly, which adds up to R720 per child.

What date is the next SASSA payout in 2022?

The SASSA payment dates for 2022 are now closed since we are in 2023.

SASSA child grant balance check online

You can quickly check your account through WhatsApp. Here are simple, step-by-step instructions.

Text the word 'SASSA' to the WhatsApp application number 082 046 8553.

Reply to the prompt with the word 'Status'.

If you have a reference number, reply 'Yes'.

Reply with the cellphone number you used when you applied for the grant.

Lastly, reply to the following prompt with your reference number.

What to do if a SASSA child grant is not paid?

Applying and qualifying for a SASSA children's grant does not always mean the process will go as expected. The SASSA top-up grant application online process should go smoothly, but if not, you can contact 0800 60 1011.

The SASSA children's grant process is much more straightforward than one may assume, with only a few steps needed to register online and start receiving your payments. You can call the hotline or the head office for further assistance.

