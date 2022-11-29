We could always do it with extra money, especially after the costly festive season. A surprising way to get your hands on any additional funds may be through unclaimed UIF money or other forms of finances you have not been aware of or have forgotten about. Here, we detail how to check for unclaimed money in South Africa and provide additional information about the process.

You can find any unclaimed money in South Africa through an unclaimed funds list, which can be anything from cash not claimed during a period where you were unemployed and did not claim the money or through any insurance payouts that are active, such as retirement funds.

Unclaimed inheritance in South Africa can also fall under this list since you may have a relative who has surprisingly included you in his estate without being made aware of it. Finding out if you are the beneficiary of any payouts is easier than you think.

How do I find out if I have unclaimed benefits?

Unclaimed benefits tracing can be done in various ways, including online and directly contacting an authority like the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). This organisation gives you the contact details of your relevant fund so you can be confirmed accordingly and claim back wherever possible.

How do I find out if I have unclaimed money online in South Africa?

As mentioned earlier, you can also check for any funds available online. So, what is the best website to find unclaimed money? The FSCA's website is the most reliable, easily navigated website to understand better where you stand.

It is important to note that if you get a notification of unclaimed funds via SMS unpromoted, it is likely a phishing scam. You are always advised to contact an industry authority for confirmation before giving any personal or banking details away.

Who qualifies for surplus money?

In the event of surplus finances, you may qualify if any benefit payout has not been claimed by the fund member within the 24 months that it was available to a member. Knowing this, how do I check if I have surplus money?

Besides turning to FSCA, you can also contact your relevant bargaining council for further assistance, should you need it.

How do I find unclaimed money for a deceased person in South Africa?

Getting hold of unclaimed funds for the deceased in South Africa can be done by contacting The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA).

This non-profit company was created to represent the savings, investment, and insurance industry, contributing trillions of Rand to our country's economy.

What happens to unclaimed prsovident funds?

So, does an unclaimed provident fund expire? What happens is that these funds are moved to another 'unclaimed benefits' fund, but you should still be able to get your payout.

If you struggle to get your payout, you are advised to contact one of the organisations mentioned above, which will gladly assist you with any issues you may be experiencing.

