No one plans to contract a disease, get injured, or die at work. Nonetheless, if any of the above happens to you, there will be no need to worry. This is because there is a compensation fund set aside for you. You can get some money from the Compensation Fund if you get injured at work. How do you check IOD claim status online in South Africa if you register for the fund?

The Compensation Fund is part of the South African government's effort to ensure that workers are catered to while delivering their workplace duties. The Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (No 130 of 1993) (COIDA) and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Act (No 61 of 1997) cover the fund. So, when anyone puts forth a claim, they should follow up.

What is IOD South Africa?

IOD South Africa, also known as Injury on Duty, is any case of injury, deviation from the normal state of health, or death involving a worker in South Africa while on active duty. And to ensure that there are funds for anyone who falls victim, every firm in South Africa has to pay a levy to COIDA yearly.

It is based on the earnings of a company's total workers. When the year ends, a firm with a relatively low accident record will get a discount for the new year. However, if a firm’s accident records are high, it will need to pay more in the new year.

Lots of firms want to keep their accident records as low as possible. Due to this, they get safety representatives only to report significant accidents. While some minor accidents might seem okay initially, the worker involved could develop complications with time. If the accident is not reported, workers cannot get any compensation for their injuries as complications develop.

Who can get compensation for injury on duty?

Only some workers in South Africa are eligible for an IOD claim status in South Africa. Nevertheless, those eligible for compensation are apprentices, trainees, casual workers, and permanent workers who contract a disease or get injured while working and lose some income in the process.

Those that are not qualified for this compensation include the following:

Domestic workers;

Employees that get absolutely or partially disabled for not up to three days

People getting trained in the military;

Members of the South African police services or the South African National Defense Forces;

Workers found guilty of willful misconduct.

There is, however, an exception if the worker dies or is seriously injured. A worker who has worked outside South Africa for up to 12 months at a stretch with temporary employment in South Africa is also unqualified.

While it is okay for an employer to report any injury or death at their office, the worker affected can submit their claim themselves.

How can I check my IOD claim status online in South Africa?

Once you have previously registered, the steps to follow to check your IOD claims online are below:

Visit the Labour Department's official website; Input your username and your password; Click on the "Submit" button; Once you are redirected to your dashboard, you can view the status of cases of injury associated with you or your firm.

Note that when you click the "Select action" button, you can upload documents that support the injury claims.

How long do you have to report an IOD in South Africa?

When an injury on duty occurs in South Africa, if the employee involved must get their compensation, they will have to report the incident or death before 12 months elapse. If it is the case of a disease, submit the report at most 12 months after the diagnosis.

So, how long before a claim is processed? As soon as the details of your online IOD claims are received, you will need about 28 days for the claim to be fully processed.

How do I get my IOD claim number?

As soon as you finish getting and registering a claim, the employer receives a postcard from the office of the Compensation Commissioner. This postcard comes with a claim number, also called a reference number.

How do I submit an ROE online in South Africa?

If you must lay claim to the compensation made for victims of IOD South Africa, you will need to know how to submit an ROE. You can choose to submit your return on earnings manually or online.

When looking to submit your ROE online, the following are the steps to take:

Visit the official page of the Department of Labour; Click on "Register" on the right-hand side of your device's screen, and wait for the page to load; Fill in the necessary details, including your ID number, full name, email address, and phone number; Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Then, go back to the official page and follow these steps:

Fill in your username and password; Click the "Login" button and wait for a response; Follow the steps that follow on the new page carefully and upload the necessary documents; Finally, click on the "Submit" button to complete the process.

When you finish, you should receive an email with your latest Notice of Assessment within 24 hours. If that does not happen, send a mail to their office through cfcallcentre@labour.gov.za. The message you will get should contain an invoice stating how much an employer must pay and the necessary bank details.

Both employers and employees must learn how to check the IOD claim status online in South Africa. They must track whether their claims are being attended to and what steps are required constantly.

