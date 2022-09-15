If you are looking for a change of scenery and perhaps even taking on a different career path, moving abroad may be the solution you are looking for. The United Arab Emirates is known as the land of milk and honey thanks to its various available jobs and high standard of living, especially in Dubai. Here are some high-demand jobs in Dubai for South Africans, along with the ten best-paying careers within the city.

So, can you find work in Dubai with no experience? There are options for foreigners without experience, but those jobs are not considered high-paying occupations as they do not require lengthy expertise or qualifications, making a career have a high monetary value. Therefore, the best way to find a job there would be to utilise your already-existing experience or qualifications.

Knowing how to get a job in Dubai from South Africa is key to getting your foot in the door there, and there are various options for you, from jobs in Dubai for females to legal jobs in Dubai for South African citizens and whether else suits you.

Can I go to Dubai and find a job?

You can choose to go abroad and find a job while there, but the legal process is tricky, and you cannot do it on a tourist visa, but instead, you need to find a job while there on a visit visa. It is easier to find a job before you go abroad to avoid any potential legal implications without knowing.

Finding work in Dubai from South Africa may be easier than you think. To obtain a work visa for Dubai from South Africa, you may need to find a legitimate company willing to sponsor your visa or provide the required documentation to go abroad on a work permit. You can find these companies through recruitment agencies or websites such as Indeed, Pnet or LinkedIn.

Which jobs are in demand in Dubai?

According to various career sites, the following jobs are just some of the occupations that are highly sought-after in the UAE:

Junior Engineer

Registered Nurse

Healthcare Assistant

Digital Marketing Specialist

Sales Executive

Business Development Executive

Manager

The highest paying jobs in Dubai

Here are ten of the best-paying occupation within the United Arab Emirates ranked by the value of starting salaries for each career. The currently estimated salaries are given in the value of UAE Dirham, the currency of the United Arab Emirates, as well as what it comes to in South African Rands (ZAR):

10. IT Manager

Average estimated salary:

AED 17 300,00 to AED 52 100,00 (R83,245,78 to R250 699,73)

Choosing a career in the IT sector is beneficial in both being a sought-after job within the UAE and a decently paying occupation.

9. Data Scientist

Average estimated salary:

AED 17 600,00 to AED 49 000,00 (R984 689,35 to R235 782,85)

A data scientist deals with the process of data analytics to identify the ideal opportunities for the company.

8. Human Resources (HR) Manager (senior position)

Average estimated salary:

AED 18 000,00 to AED 24 750,00 (R86 614,11 to R119 094,40)

Each company needs an HR department as it is its backbone and helps it run smoothly. This makes it a top job anywhere globally.

7. Lawyer

Average estimated salary:

AED 18 200,00 to AED 62 900,00 (R87 576,49 to R302 668,20)

A high-earning occupation globally, this career takes a sharp mind and many years of education, as well as a few years of law articles, before you can practice law officially.

6. Professor (tertiary level)

Average estimated salary:

AED 19 100,00 to AED 61 000,00 (R91 595,92 to R292 531,46)

Considering it takes about ten years to gain the proper qualifications to become a professor, it is no surprise that it makes one of the top spots.

5. Actuary (risk assessment)

Average estimated salary:

AED 21 450,00 to AED 38 000,00 (R102 865,57 to R182 232,71)

Similar to a data scientist, an actuary also studies data, but it is more niche in that they research risk assessment within an insurance field.

4. Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Average estimated salary:

AED 24 100,00 to AED 76 600,00 (R115 573,91 to R367 342,79)

It should be no surprise that a company's CEO makes the top five, considering their authority and massive responsibility within a company.

3. Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Average estimated salary:

AED 25 000,00 to AED 59 000,00 (R119 889,94 to R282 940,27)

Being a CFO means you are the highest-ranking member within the finance department, and surprisingly, the title can earn you more income than a CEO at some companies.

2. Judge

Average estimated salary:

AED 34 100,00 to AED 108 000,00 (R163 529,88 to R517 924,56)

Before becoming a judge, you must have experience as an attorney, advocate or magistrate. Then, pair the extensive knowledge and authority, and you have one of the top-paying jobs.

1. Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Average estimated salary:

AED 39 000,00 to AED 46 000,00 (R187 028,31 to R220 597,50)

CMOS are just as influential in companies as CEOs and CFOs but have a more external-facing role. At times, they even go on to become CEOs. In addition, specific organisations pay their CMOs more generously than CEOs, making them number one on the list.

High-demand jobs in Dubai for South Africans are mainly career-based as opposed to occupations that do not require experience, but you still may be able to get a job in the UAE if you have a skill set that is considered highly sought after there.

