Correctional services’ ranks in South Africa and their salary 2022

Correctional services are crucial for the South African economy because citizens will work with undivided attention when they feel safe. The officials managing correctional facilities are important individuals who ensure over 189,000 offenders in the country are contained and reformed. This article highlights the correctional services’ ranks in South Africa and how much the officers earn.

The Department of Correctional services is responsible for managing the South African prison system. The country has a total of 240 public prisons, including nine for women, 40 for men, 13 for juveniles, and 72 for both men and women. The DCS also oversees private privates managed by NGOs and private organizations.

Department of Correctional Services ranks

The South African Department of Correctional Services (DCS) works closely with the country’s courts and police service (SAPS) to ensure the proper handling of offenders. The department has several individuals in positions of power who ensure the successful rehabilitation of offenders and their smooth reintegration into society. Here are the correctional services DCS ranks and their duties.

1. Minister of Justice and Correctional Services

The minister is the head of South Africa’s justice and prison services. Mr Ronald Lamola is the current Minister of Justice and Correctional Services. He was appointed to the position by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2019.

2. Deputy Minister of Correctional Services

The deputy minister is second in command. The post is currently being held by MP Sango Phathekile Holomisa. He previously served in the government as Deputy Minister of Labour.

3. Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

The Inspecting Judge heads the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS). The office facility inspects correctional centres and reports on their conditions as well as how the inmates are treated. The JICS is an independent office under the Department of Correctional Services. Justice Edwin Cameron is the current inspecting judge.

4. National Commissioner

The national commissioner heads the National Council for Correctional Services (NCCS), whose main responsibility is advising the minister on correctional system policies and the sentence management process. Makgothi Thobakgale was appointed the acting National Commissioner in September 2021.

5. Chief Deputy Commissioners

Chief Deputy Commissioners handle the management of the DCS. Positions under this category include;

Chief of Staff (Mr Bruce Sarela)

Strategic management (Mr KJ Katenga)

Chief financial officer (Mr Lebogang Marumule - acting)

Human resources (Ms Cynthia Ramulifho)

Government information technology officer (Ms Nthabiseng Mosupye)

Community corrections (Mr PF Mbambo)

Incarceration and corrections (Mr TSM Thobakgale)

Remand detention (Ms A Molepo)

6. Regional Commissioners

These commissioners are responsible for the smooth running of operations at a regional level. The positions are held by the following individuals as of September 2022.

Mr Lucky Mthethwa: Acting for Eastern Cape

Acting for Eastern Cape Advocate PM Mashubini: Gauteng

Gauteng Ms S Moodley: Free State and Northern Cape

Free State and Northern Cape Mr Kenneth Mthombeni: Acting for KwaZulu-Natal

Acting for KwaZulu-Natal Mr Tlabo Thokolo: Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West

Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West Mr DJ Klaas: Western Cape

Correctional officer ranks in South Africa

How many correctional officers are there in South Africa? The Department of Correctional Services has more than 34,000 staff across its 240 prisons. These individuals work tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of the prison system by supervising the activities of the inmates. The staff are organized into correctional services grades for effective jail management.

How much do correctional officers make in South Africa?

Payscale estimates the average base correctional services salary at R201,385 per year. Their yearly base salary ranges between R21,000 and R370,000, depending on rank and experience.

Who is the director of correctional services?

The South African Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is headed by Minister Ronald Ramola. The department receives guidance from the National Council for Correctional Services (NCCS), a statutory body headed by National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale.

What is EST in correctional services?

The Emergency Support Team (EST) helps in mitigating risks at correctional centres with dangerous gangs. They work closely with the National Task Team (NTT), who search for weapons, cellphones, and other items that inmates use to harm fellow inmates or devise a prison break strategy.

Organized correctional services’ ranks in South Africa have been instrumental in ensuring responsible management of the country’s prisons. Netizens can live without fear, knowing offenders are locked up and receiving the necessary rehabilitation.

