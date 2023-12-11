Online asylum application in South Africa in 2023: Everything you need to know

The South African Department of Home Affairs runs the asylum process. It provides the requirements for asylum-seeking while addressing the ins and outs of the process. Therefore, go through these details about the online asylum application in South Africa in 2023.

The online asylum application process in South Africa determines one's chances of being granted refugee status. Read on to learn more.

Online asylum application in South Africa in 2023

An asylum is a person who has fled their country of origin and seeks recognition and protection in another country as a refugee. If the department fails to consider their application, the applicant should voluntarily leave the country or be deported.

How do you get approved for asylum?

The eligibility procedure for asylum-seeking in South Africa is determined by furnishing the department with the following documents:

A section 23 permit

Any proof of identification from the country of origin

A travel document, if in possession of one

Can I apply for asylum online in South Africa?

Yes, you can. Visit the nearest Refugee Reception Office and follow the following steps as they explore the ins and outs of how to apply for asylum in South Africa in 2023:

Select your preferred reception office, preferably one you can conveniently access since you will need to handle your transport costs. Fill in the new asylum application form for South Africa. Provide your biometrics, including your fingerprints and photographs. All the family members mentioned in the form sent to the DHA will be required to be present to provide their biometrics. Provide a brief description of why you are seeking asylum in South Africa. If your request is granted, you and your dependents will be issued an asylum-seeker visa, also known as a Section 22 permit.

Online asylum application in South Africa

According to the DHA, you can only apply for asylum by visiting your nearest Refugee Reception Office. However, you can apply for the online extension process. It refers to the process where an asylum seeker contacts the DHA via email seeking an extension of the validity of their status as asylum seekers or refugees without having to go to a Refugee Reception Office physically.

Home Affairs asylum seekers online application

The online extension process is only available for asylum seekers with valid visas. Those with expired permits are not eligible to request an appointment to apply for asylum.

The process for online extension entails sending an email to the refugee centre where you last renewed or applied for your permit. You will receive a response outlining the procedure to follow and the documents needed, including:

A signed template with your visa number, full name and full contact details, including your email address, cellphone number and physical address. The signature on the template must be the same as the one on the existing or expired visa.

Proof of physical address (utility bill or an affidavit confirming address)

A copy of the current visa. If the visa is lost, you must submit an affidavit confirming the permit is lost and indicate the previous visa reference number.

The DHA will process the request and respond via email upon submitting the template. It is paramount to provide accurate details in the online asylum application form. Your writing on the form should be clear, legible, and error-free. Otherwise, the online asylum application form will be sent back to be completed again.

The asylum extension online application form pdf should be sent to any of these addresses:

Refugee Reception Office Email address Cape Town Refugee Reception Centre ctrrc.extension22@dha.gov.za Durban Refugee Reception Centre durbanrrc.extension22@dha.gov.za Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre dtrrc.extension22@dha.gov.za Musina Refugee Reception Centre musinarrc.extension22@dha.gov.za Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) Refugee Reception Centre perrc.extension22@dha.gov.za

How can I check my asylum status online in South Africa?

Verify the validity of your asylum status by sending an email to the following email addresses, depending on where you applied from:

Refugee Reception Office Email address Cape Town Refugee Reception Centre verification.ctrro@dha.gov.za Durban Refugee Reception Centre verification.durban@dha.gov.za Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre asmverifications@dha.gov.za Musina Refugee Reception Centre verification.musina@dha.gov.za Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) Refugee Reception Centre verification.perro@dha.gov.za

How long does asylum take in South Africa?

The Section 22 permit is valid for six months, and the holder can legally stay in South Africa for six months. An RRO can extend the expired asylum in South Africa for an additional six months, pending the decision on their refugee status.

The holder of the Section 22 permit can work and study in South Africa. They are also protected against deportation to their country of origin.

How much does asylum cost in South Africa?

The eligibility and status determination interviews for online asylum applications are free. There is no fee for the issuance and renewal of the Section 22 permit. Therefore, applicants are encouraged to report cases of extortion.

What countries accept asylum seekers from South Africa?

According to World Data Info, 1,093 people left South Africa in 2022 and sought asylum elsewhere. The most common destinations have been the USA, Canada and Ireland. 92% of the applications have been rejected, and the most successful refugees have been in France and Italy.

Latest news on asylum seekers in South Africa in 2023

According to a gazette notice dated 10 November 2023, the DHA proposed migration legislation that suggested that the country withdraw from the Refugee Convention. The proposed amendment also hinted at the department cherry-picking which laws to follow.

These details highlight the process of applying for asylum in South Africa and what goes into the online asylum application in South Africa. Remember to choose an office that is closest to where you are.

