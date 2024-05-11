A woman went shopping and gave TikTok users a close look at what she bought in her grocery haul

The lady on TikTok spent thousands, and viewers were eager to see how much she was able to get

Netizens were fascinated by the TikTok video of the woman's purchases at a local supermarket in Johannesburg

One woman went shopping at a South African grocery store. In the video, the TikTokker picked everything she bought from a store called Meat World in Northriding Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

A woman showed her R4k groceries in a TikTok Video, and many were fascinated. Image: @phumi.z

Source: TikTok

The woman's video got some attention on social media. People commented on TikTok with their own shopping experiences, and many thought her shopping seemed a bit expensive.

Woman pays thousands for food

A woman @phumi.z unpacked her family's groceries after shopping at Meat World. In the video, she had all the basics for eating, including meat. Watch the clip below:

South Africa shook by price of groceries

Many people commented that the price of the groceries was steep. Netizens were amazed that she only bought the food necessities for a household. Peeps admitted that the grocery bill was even less than their salary.

Read the comments below:

M781128 said:

"R4000 my salary nkosi yam."

AnnikieJoy commented:

"R4000 for only food so far, no toiletries, cleaning materials, etc."

matshidimokotjo wrote:

"Iyiiiiiiii things are very expensive hleng."

Nhleks was amazed:

"Food is expensive you end up spending more money and not having everything you need."

tebogoleteno advised:

"There is a stokvel running at Meat world Comaro."

user1919816492479 was amazed:

"No breakfast, cosmetics, including washing things house cleaning supplies."

folo was floored:

"I don't even earn that much."

