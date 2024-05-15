A young lady plugged South Africans with cheap makeup products from Amazon in a video

In the clip, the stunner unveiled all the beauty products from top brands that cost more in a physical store

Online users were impressed by the lady's plug as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman in South Africa dished an impressive plug, and netizens loved it. She shared a video where she unveiled all the beauty products.

Woman shares cheap makeup finds on Amazon SA

TikTok user @lilackei took the initiative to scout through the Amazon South Africa app. The young lady came across amazing deals on the online store and took to TikTok to plug her viewers. @lilackei showed off all the beauty products from major top brands, such as Yardley, Maybelline and Revlon, to name a few.

She unveiled the products and prices, which shocked not only her but also online users. @lilackei revealed that all the products were half-priced and way cheaper than those in a physical store or other online stores.

Take a look at the video below:

Peeps love the woman's plug

Social media users loved the lady plug. They flocked to her comments section to gush over the beauty products, while others thanked her for her tips.

Marike de Jongh said:

"You just helped me get my hands on the golden loreal telescopic again without making myself flat-broke."

Figlan Siphokazi added:

"It’s legit. I got my order today."

ShayK' wrote:

"Same prices as Takealot but I'd recommend Amazon; the delivery is soo fast."

Stormmy24 was impressed:

"Wow, they are so much cheaper. So excited."

