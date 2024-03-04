A young lady took to social media to where she plugged people with affordable makeup items

In the video, the stunner unveiled all the beauty products one could purchase from brands such as Signature Cosmetic, PEP, Mr Price and more

Online users loved the lady's content as they rushed to her comment section to thank her for the plug

A young woman shared the ultimate plug to the cheapest makeup items with good quality, and women loved it.

A Cape Town lady shared affordable makeup essentials in a TikTok video. Image:@kaylamyers

Source: TikTok

Woman plug ladies with affordable makeup

In the video shared by @kaylamyers on TikTok shows the young lady sitting in what appears to be her room. She revealed that she would apply makeup on her face with all the affordable makeup items she owns from various brands. She said one does not need expensive makeup to look good.

@kaylamyers started by moisturising her lips with Signature Cosmetic lip glow natural reviving balm, which she stated was R30. She said one can use it to treat their lips or just to prep the lips. @kaylamyers said she used Niva soft cream, R60, as her primer. The lab full cover foundation is R26, which the young woman purchased from the PEP store. @kaylamyers noted that the foundation moisturises your skin, but it is not ideal for people with oily skin, she advised.

She also used concealer from Mr Price, which she mentioned was R50. When on to list the other teams.

Watch the video below:

Peeps love the woman's plug

Social media loved the lady plug as they flocked to her comments section to gush over the beauty products while others thanked her for her tips.

Kea Mothusi shared:

"For a cheap, nice powder to use, try the signature cosmetics one! It’s R82 or R84 it’s REALLY good! No flashback and it won’t move!"

T simply said:

"This is such a good video idea!!"

Tris_dampies added:

"Love this video. So real for the girlies on a budget."

Queen wrote:

"As a baddie on a budget, I feel like you killed this !!"

