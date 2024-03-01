A Mzansi lady appreciated her partner in a trending TikTok video, and peeps were left in their feelings

In the clip, the stunner revealed that her bae stepped up for her when she needed him the most in her life

The TikTok user's story touched the online community as they rushed to her comments to praise her man

A young South African woman took to social media to celebrate and appreciate her partner's good deeds towards her.

A South African lady expressed gratitude to her partner in a touching TikTok video. Image: @nomalungelokhany6

Woman thanks her bae

The footage shared by @nomalungelokhany6 on the video platform shows the young lady sitting at what appears to be a restaurant with her bae as they enjoy their drinks. The stunner revealed that her partner paid her school fees when the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) "declined" her application. She went on to state that he also paid for her driving licence.

The video of the woman touched many people online as it gathered over 37K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok in just a few houses of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Peeps applauded the young man

Online users flocked to the lady's comments section as they sent heartwarming messages to her partner, while others simply thanked him for his grand gesture and act of kindness.

Madikizela_sr said:

"My sister, just know that was because he saw a wife in you someone he can invest in for his kids to have a secure future with."

Lutendo735 advised the woman, saying:

"Please, whatever you do. When things go well for you, do not leave him. Cherish and honour him."

Rabi wrote:

"Please don't leave him. He's for keeps."

Ithabeleng337 commented:

"Gratitude will take you far wena girl."

G_yls simply said:

"You're blessed hle. What ever you said in your prayers, copy and paste."

