A stunning lady appreciated her parents in a trending TikTok video and peeps were left in their feelings

In the clip, the stunner revealed that her parents sacrificed their savings to pay her school fees

The lady's story touched the online community as they rushed to her comments to praise her parents

A young South African woman took to social media to express her gratitude towards her parents for their endless sacrifices.

A woman thanked her parents for their endless sacrifices in a touching TikTok video. Image:@yand.iiie

Source: TikTok

Woman shows gratitude to her parents on TikTok

The footage shared by @yand.iiie on the video platform shows the young lady with her parents standing together while taking a photo. The woman said that her parents "sacrificed" their money, which was meant to purchase a house, to pay her high school fees for her to matriculate.

She went on to state that her parents sacrificed more for her to further her studies at university so she could be the first graduate in the family.

At the end of the clip, she showed off her certificates and unveiled herself in her workplace. Taking to TikTok, @yand.iiie captained her post by saying:

"You did a lot for me, and I am forever grateful."

Watch the video below:

SA claps for the woman's parents

People flocked to the lady's comments section as they sent heartwarming messages to her parents, while others simply thanked them for being exemplary parents.

sosa40 said:

"Bra Kop and Sister Kop are such good parents."

Neoentle Zwane added:

"Bra Kop has always been a responsible father ke sana."

Kevin Hendrick Visag wrote:

"Please thank Bra Kop for the wonderful memories he created for us on 'Rhythm City'."

Lerato commented:

"The same sacrifice Bra Kop made for Tshidi he made for you. Kodwa bra kop is consistent; well done Mei Kent."

