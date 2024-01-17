Zola 7 shared some kind words on social media, expressing gratitude to the people who held him down in the past year

The music legend made a note of his supporters who held him down and the media and club owners

The Kwaito singer also stated the people who mention his name where opportunities are concerned

Zola 7 had a great music comeback, and it is all thanks to his supporters. Image: @official_zola7/Instagram, Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Music legend Zola 7 returned to the spotlight, and he received a lot of love and support from the public. He made it a point to acknowledge and appreciate every person who contributed to this.

Zola 7 pens heartfelt note to supporters

Taking to his Facebook page, Zola 7 penned some kind words to his fans, the media, and the club promoters and owners for ensuring his pockets never ran dry.

“Hey guys, I hope you all made it safe into the new year. I would like to take this time to thank you all for the endless love and support you continue to give me through all the phases and chapters of my life.

“The club owners and promoters who continue to book me, the radio stations and TV shows for the interviews, for the love we receive in the streets and every single person who booked me last year and every one of you who shared my booking details and recommend me in rooms I’m not in. Thank you SOUTH AFRICA. Blessings.”

Zola 7 is booked and busy

The muso is hard at work trying to regain his superstardom in the music scene. He often shares his bookings, the radio stations he was invited to, including SA FM, and some SABC TV shows.

In December he was fully booked. See his previous gig guide below:

