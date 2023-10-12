Mzansi was left divided after reports fearing for Zola 7's life made it to the internet

A video of the Lwandle hitmaker performing and getting bumped by fellow star Ammunition had people worried

Some people poured cold water on the safety concerns, saying it was a Kwaito cultural gesture

Netizens are calling for Zola 7's safety after a worrisome performance at the 'Back to the City' concert. Images: @PaceB_SA, @Zikamnyamane, @joy_zelda

Mzansi is not pleased with the treatment that Zola 7 received from a fellow performer at a recent performance, making them worry for the safety of the rapper.

Tweep worried about Zola after "physical" performance video

A user on the X app, formerly known as Twitter, posted a video from a Back To the City SA gig where Zola was performing with other artists.

In the video played in slow motion, the Don't Cry hitmaker is seen being bumped on the shoulder by another rapper and music producer, Ammunition, then gives him a long glance.

User @Zikamnyamane posted the clip with the caption:

"Guys please protect Zola7."

Check out his tweet below:

Tweeps split on Amunition's intentions for Zola 7 in video

Taking their thoughts to the video's comment section, some people pour cold water on the safety concern for the Kwaito star who is planning to document his legendary career:

@RealKingChauke was horrified:

"This is a bit disturbing…"

@bomb_sak educated:

"Guys back then we're not soft. That is more of a greeting or salute than it is disrespect."

@BaFooks was amazed:

"We must protect Zola from Ammunition?"

@NeoThafeng had a reason:

"Amu was never a successful musician."

@Oh_itz_goOmz brushed it off:

"Lol it’s a salute."

@Zikamnyamane gave more insight:

"But we also saw that this is also used as a hint for izinkabi."

@Musa275 was reminded:

"This crew he is with is dirty. I dont want to bring AKA."

@Mash_Dini observed:

"He definitely pushed him on purpose. Look at the look that stank look that Amu gives Zola the push."

