Kabza De Small addressed women on social media about how they put makeup on

The Scorpion Kings member shared in a video that he is unhappy with ladies doing their face beats nowadays

Netizens joined the conversation and added their own opinions in the comment section

The king of amapiano, Kabza De Small, is unhappy with how ladies do their makeup. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small has started yet again. The star shared a clip online of him addressing how unhappy he is with how some females do things.

Kabza De Small addresses women

The amapiano king has made headlines once again. The star recently went viral after he vowed to leave social media.

The Umshove hitmaker also trended after news circulated online that he allegedly completed paying lobola for his wife Kamogelo Moropa. It was reported that he might wed in December this year.

Now, he has found himself at the centre of controversy as a video of him addressing women caught fire quickly. An X user, @MDNnewss, shared the clip online and captioned it:

"Kabza De Small shares a message to women.."

Check out the post below:

In the video, Kabza De Small addresses how unhappy he is with how women nowadays wear makeup. He said:

"So, with makeup, there are professionals who are there to do it for you, but you ladies have decided that instead of paying someone to do your face beat, you'd rather do it yourself, Yoh aii man, you guys look like ghosts with this self-done makeup, no stop it man."

Netizens agree with Kabza De Small

Shortly after the video was posted, many netizens agreed with the star, and some went on to share their own opinions on social media regarding the matter. Check out the tweets below:

@shukrani__ wrote:

"He is not wrong but ey."

@mr_makalima said:

"He's not wrong but mthukeni as usual."

@mr_makalima responded:

"I stand with Kabza. Say what you want."

@RichBlackWidow replied:

"Haebo just out of the blue nje."

@mlungisi_clive said:

"Yonke lento iright yonke i right but the problem is bekungafanele uyibeke kanje."

@sai_nomafusi said:

"Enyanini his right shame cause some ladies out there yuuuuh, uyayibona imake-up yaseSmall."

@Lisa_Akh wrote:

"He's definitely NOT wrong though, abanye bavele babengathi ngama ghost."

@Ayanda_mthatha replied:

"Unyanisile ke kodwa yena."

Scorpion Kings stun fans with booking fee

Briefly News previously shared the Scorpion Kings' booking fee, which stunned fans, although many felt the number was just about right for the superstar duo.

Since joining forces, Kabza and Maphorisa have been an unstoppable force and continue to rock stages and take the music industry by storm with their infectious tunes. The publication also revealed a hefty letter of demand sent to the duo from an event organiser claiming ownership of intellectual property relating to the Scorpion Kings' event.

