Rapper Cassper Nyovest has warned young upcoming artists against X, formerly known as Twitter

The 018 Ke Number hitmaker told them that the social media app is instead a bubble and they should go out there and build a real-life

Netizens were divided by his tweet as half disagreed, and the others agreed

Cassper Nyovest warned young aspiring artists about social media. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest decided to share his two cents online. The star gave out a warning to young, aspiring artists out there.

Cassper Nyovest warns young artists about Twitter

The rapper has been making headlines this year. Cassper recently urged South Africans to pray for everything that has been happening in the country.

At his Solomon album launch, Cassper also trended after he mentioned he would tell haters off who would come up his face and say his music is trash.

Now, the star has decided to warn young aspiring artists against X, formerly known as Twitter. The 018 Ke Number hitmaker shared on X why these artists should instead focus on building a life out there rather than being glued to social media.

He said:

"Dear artist, listen to me. I kid you not, twitter is not a real place, it’s a bubble, build a real life for yourself that you don’t have to escape to feel any kind of euphoria. Get out there and live your life."

See the tweet below:

Cassper Nyovest's tweet divides netizens

Shortly after the rapper shared his tweet, tweeps were left divided as some agreed with his statement while others disagreed. Check out some of the comments below:

@Officialcollinc said:

"Real."

@Sabza52716816 wrote:

"Syabonga grootman, these are wise words."

@UNKLE_K25 said:

"Take this advice and build something on it. Real Talk Grootman."

@B_Bisto replied:

"People, in general bra, tend to forget that social media is a virtual world. It can be shut down within a minute."

@ChumandeSkoti replied:

"Not wise words for me. Twitter is paying us now."

@Fntse said:

"Eish but Twitter has real life consequences. Ask Dr Mathew Lani and Lady Zamar."

@BaneleGaza wrote:

"This statement would be so much easier to practice if the people responsible for curating stuff didn't sit in front of their laptops and expect us to bring our realities here. If they had real scouts that reported activities of streets while in there, we wouldn't be here."

@Dearmanqoba said:

"If it wasn't this platform I wouldn't have known your album Solomon."

Nasty C releases I Love It Here same day as Cassper Nyovest

In a previous Briefly News report, Nasty C was scheduled to release his album I Love It Here on the same day that Mr. Fill Up would release his Solomon album.

The two rappers, currently on the joint African Throne Tour, announced they would release their albums on the same date, splitting Mzansi hip-hop heads in half and debating on which album they will listen to first.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News