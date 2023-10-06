Rapper Cassper Nyovest has addressed haters of his music recently online

A Twitter user posted a clip of him talking about how he would tell off peeps who would say his music is trash to his face

This clip was captured during the launch of his new album Solomon, which took place last month

One thing about Caspper is that he is not afraid of confrontation. The rapper recently sent a very strong message to all his haters.

Cassper addresses haters

Rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest has been making headlines for the past few months and weeks, and the star recently was the talk of town after he and Nasty C ditched their African Throne Tour Durban edition due to sound issues.

Not so long ago, Cassper hosted a launch for his new, highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Solomon, where he decided to address all his music haters.

There has been a clip that is circulating online, which was shared by an X user @MDNnewss. In the video, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker is heard telling his haters off, the star said that he would probably swear at the peeps who would come straight to his face that his music is absolute trash.

He said:

"If someone were to come up to me and say my music is trash, I'd probably swear at them and say Marete agago."

Check out the clip below:

The clip was captured during the Solomon album launch recently.

Netizens responded to Cassper's message

Shortly after the video was shared online, social media users decided to share their thoughts regarding Cassper's message to his haters. Check out some of the comments below:

@siya_israel wrote:

"Boy must Keep pushing."

@Phuza_7 responded:

"Nazo."

@nomzn_n said:

"Shem."

@AkLaleki wrote:

"Yahh nehh."

@Malesel26255760 responded:

"But Casper nyovest o wack and marete agage."

@MoahlodiTsepang replied:

"Eh ..."

@groetman101 said:

"Tell em marete a bona wena @casspernyovest, if they don't want your wack music.. that some of us enjoy .. they should probably go make their own sh*tty songs they can listen to."

Nasty C releases I Love It Here same day as Cassper Nyovest

In a previous Briefly News report, Nasty C was scheduled to release his album I Love It Here on the same day that Mr. Fill Up would release his Solomon album.

The two rappers, currently on the joint African Throne Tour, announced they would release their albums on the same date, splitting Mzansi hip-hop heads in half and debating on which album they will listen to first.

