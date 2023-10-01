Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have issued apologies on their socials for cancelling the Durban leg of their African Throne tour

The rappers said they were not able to perform because their sound desk was damaged from rain

Concertgoers are disappointed that Cassper and Nasty ditched the show last minute and some are demanding a refund

Cassper and Nasty C's 'African Throne' tour show in Durban was cancelled. Image: @casspernyovest and @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Apologies from Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have been posted on their social media platforms following the cancellation of the Durban stop on their African Throne tour.

Rain stops Durban show

The rappers said they were forced to ditch the show due to rain damage sustained by their sound desk.

"Durban we really sorry that we weren’t able to perform today. The sound desk got damaged due to rain and after a number of attempts to try and recover the sound we had to make the tough decision of cancelling the show."

Cassper and Nasty want to appease fans

Cassper and Nasty said they are still looking for ways to make it up to concertgoers who were left high and dry.

"Our team is working to see how to best remedy this. Thank you for your support and we will keep you posted. Again, we’re so sorry."

See the Instagram post below:

Concertgoers voice their frustrations

Fans who travelled across the country and the continent expressed their disappointment. Some of these dissatisfied fans are now requesting refunds for their tickets.

Read some of the comments below:

@_ma.nkosana__ said:

"But why didn’t y’all communicate that y’all just left us in the rain like that I’m disappointed Mufasa."

@mphumelelinyandeni_ wrote:

"Nah dawg you were supposed to put the tent. When you doing an event you plan for an emergency crisis like this."

@unathi_with_the_teddybear mentioned:

"But to put it out on a post like bro. That is mad disrespectful.You could have sent one of your peeps out to explain to us what was going on."

@senzelumusa stated:

"Bekubuye imali yethu nje."

@senzo033 added:

"Even me with my church sound desk wouldn't make such a flop."

@phumzy62 posted:

"Everything happens for a reason, you don't beat yourself up."

@thekidfrm_031 mentioned:

"We definitely deserve a refund or sum."

@cachindah' shared:

I came from Uganda to Durban to attend your show now. What's this?"

Cassper Nyovest sets sights on international boxing stage

In another article, Briefly News reported that rapper and businessman, Cassper Nyovest, has alluded to taking his celebrity boxing campaign to the global stage.

The Bana Ba Stout hitmaker shared on Twitter that he might be having two matches in the future, one of which being international. Nyovi has stated that the matches would be later this year and that his focus is currently on making music, fashion, and business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News